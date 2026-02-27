Marathon: Bungie's three-word response to Dr Disrespect's 'partner' post

Controversial streamer Dr Disrespect has been causing a stir on social media yet again after claiming he's a partner for Bungie's upcoming game Marathon.

But the studio shut down the claims in a simple three word post.

On Wednesday (25 February), Dr Disrespect posted on X / Twitter what appears to be an AI altered image of one of the official Marathon screenshots of an assassin with him as the character and said: "Just finished our photoshoot for tomorrow and the team sent me a sneak peek.

"Tomorrow is going to be CINEMA. DROPS ON #marathonpartner."

This caused a bit of a stir on social media, with Forbes' Paul Tassi quoting Dr Disrespect's post and asking: "Is this a real Bungie partnership or is he making it up again?"

And Marathon Development Team's official account saw this and simply responded: "He's not partnered."

Looking at the back and forth that followed between Dr Disrespect and Tassi, it seems the streamer was making a joke or referencing that he will be streaming the game when the open preview weekend starts at 6pm GMT (1pm ET / 10am PT) on Thursday (26 February).

Marathon is a first-person sci-fi extraction shooter from the developers of Halo and Destiny focusing on PvPvE (player versus player versus environment) gameplay.



The open weekend will allow players across the platforms Marathon is releasing on to try it out for a few days to see what they think to it and give feedback.

It runs until 6pm GMT (1pm ET / 10am PT) on Monday (2 March).

