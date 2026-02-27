Pope warns priests against using AI to write sermons – and no it's not a fever dream

It almost feels illegal to put 'Pope' and 'AI' in the same sentence – but welcome to 2026.

In a recent address to priests, Pope Leo XIV issued a stern warning against using artificial intelligence to draft sermons, prompting many to wonder: which AI-generated homily finally crossed the line?

During a meeting with clergy from the Diocese of Rome, the Pope addressed the influence of modern technology, along with the risks it poses.

"Like all the muscles in the body, if we do not use them, if we do not move them, they die," Pope Leo shared. "The brain needs to be used, so our intelligence must also be exercised a little so as not to lose this capacity".

He also reportedly encouraged priests to resist "the temptation to prepare homilies with artificial intelligence," and went on to say that seeking "illusion on the internet, on TikTok" can never replace genuine spiritual connection.

Once comments from Pope Leo XIV, a Chicago native, hit the internet, people couldn’t help but do a double (or even triple) take.

"There are sentences being said that have never been said before," one humoured, as another quipped: "The timeline has officially lost the plot lol. I'm seeing word combinations that feel like a fever dream."

A third joked: "I lived long enough to see the Pope telling priests to not use AI."

More poked fun at how AI use in services would play out: "Heavenly Father.... (Your ChatGPT subscription is expiring)."

As another played on ChatGPT's behaviour and generic messaging: "'Today’s homily is not only a message, it’s a mission. And honestly? You’re so valid for being here today.'"





