Lady Gaga fans beg for Pokémon collab over Jigglypuff Super Bowl track tease

Music fans are still buzzing over Lady Gaga’s surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance – but now, attention has shifted to something even more unexpected.

The Super Bowl is famed for its halftime show (and, of course, the football) as well as its iconic ads, with this year's featuring an A-list roster ranging from Kendall Jenner and Sabrina Carpenter to George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, and Katseye. Yet one particular ad has left fans scratching their heads in the best possible way.

To celebrate Pokémon's 30th anniversary, a star-studded cast, including Trevor Noah, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Charles Leclerc sharing their favourite Pokémon, came together in a playful ad.

But it’s Lady Gaga who stole the show. In the ad, she’s seen in the studio alongside none other than Pokémon icon Jigglypuff, harmonising together in a moment fans have declared "iconic".

Before long, fans rushed to social media to express their excitement, with one urging the star to release the full track: "Lady Gaga in the studio with Jigglypuff, I just died drop the collab!!!!!!!!!!"

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Another added: "I’m sorry, but this sounds so good! Best Pop Duo/Group performance!!!"

And a third chimed in: "This is the CROSSOVER we never knew we NEEDED. Gaga and JIGGLYPUFF are the ultimate ICONIC duo."

This latest collaboration follows Gaga’s unforgettable appearance during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl set, where she performed a Latin rendition of 'Die With a Smile' during a real wedding ceremony.

The halftime show drew in a staggering 135 million viewers and inevitably left fans scrambling for Bad Bunny tour tickets.

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.