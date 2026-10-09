Yet another Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire Nintendo Switch port 'hint' revealed

There's been yet another hint pointing towards the possibility of Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire ports releasing on Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire are two classic Pokemon games which released on GameBoy Advance in 2003 that introduced Gen 3 of Pokemon and the Hoenn region.

There has been heavy speculation about these games being ported to Nintendo Switch, like we saw earlier in the year with Pokemon FireRed & LeafGreen.

Pokemon HOME now links with FireRed & LeafGreen on Switch which means players will be able to transfer caught Pokemon from those titles into other Pokemon games.

And it's been spotted a key label could indeed hint at more Pokemon games which originally released on GameBoy Advance, such as Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire, coming soon.

That's because Pokemon traded from Pokemon FireRed & LeafGreen Switch ports come under a 'GBA games' label.

The use of 'games' here has got fans speculating online there could be more Pokemon GameBoy Advance Switch ports to come otherwise it may say something more specific to the FireRed & LeafGreen ports themselves.

This comes after it seems as though a number of official Pokemon social media accounts may have teased Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire releasing on Nintendo Switch as they posted a short video as part of National Space Week - of none other than the legendary Hoenn Pokemon Rayquaza soaring into outer space.

Rumours about Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire releasing on Switch recently skyrocketed when an official Pokemon X / Twitter account shared never-before-seen HD gameplay footage of the controlled trainer chasing Mr Briney and Peeko around their house on the outskirts of Petalburg City.

Light88, who has a history of correct Pokemon leaks such as leaking information about the recent Pokemon Pokopia DLC just before Nintendo announced it the same day, 'leaked' the release date for the ports is 8 October - however that has now come and gone.

Addressing this in a social media post, Light88 said: "I want to publicly apologise for the information I shared about Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire coming to Switch 2 today (8 October).

"Sometimes information can be true and sometimes it can be wrong. When I shared the 8 October date, I knew there was always a possibility that it might not happen. I trusted my source and I still do.

"I will continue trusting my sources and sharing the information I receive but I also fully understand and accept any backlash that may come from this. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose."

When the Nintendo Switch ports of Pokemon FireRed & LeafGreen released in February, a dataminer found specific mentions of Pokemon Emerald, Sapphire and Ruby in the emulator the Switch uses to run these games.

In August, Shpeshal Nick posted on X / Twitter to say "the ports of Pokemon Ruby / Emerald / Sapphire are planned for late September / October".

To be clear, Nintendo Switch ports of Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire have not been officially confirmed and remain nothing more than speculation until anything official is announced.

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