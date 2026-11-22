Donald Trump has been criticised for outlandish claims he made about Christmas during a visit to Manila.

The visit began with him being mocked for ‘making a fool of himself’ by waving two tiny flags in his first moments in the Philippines.

Trump then took part in a bilateral lunch with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and spoke about the seasonal decorations that the country enjoys.

The US president said: “As we can see in the beautiful Christmas decorations… Christmas is such a big part of the Philippines.

“I came and I said, 'Wow, that's really something, they didn't talk about taking Christmas away.'"

Trump then went on to make the claim that he was instrumental in bringing back the use of the word Christmas in the US, saying that before he was elected in 2016 people were trying to "not use" it.

"You know, in our country, they said, 'Let's not use Christmas anymore.' In 2016, we ended that. That was ended. But they treat Christmas with great love and respect in the Philippines."

Of course, while sometimes “happy holidays” has been used to reference a wider range of celebrations during the holiday season, people have never stopped using the words “Merry Christmas” to celebrate.

Trump critics were quick to slam the comments on social media.

One sarcastically wrote: "Give this man another FIFA Peace Prize for ending the war on Christmas."

"All time quote right here," another said.

One more sarcastically wrote: "Again. Dealing with the major issues of the day."











Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.