Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire Nintendo Switch release date 'revealed' - and it's soon

Someone with a track record of leaking information about Pokemon claims to have revealed the release date for the expected Nintendo Switch ports of Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire - and it's soon.

Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire are two classic Pokemon games which released on GameBoy Advance in 2003 that introduced Gen 3 of Pokemon and the Hoenn region.



Rumours about these games releasing on Switch recently skyrocketed when an official Pokemon X / Twitter account shared never-before-seen HD gameplay footage of the controlled trainer chasing Mr Briney and Peeko around their house on the outskirts of Petalburg City.

Now Light88 claims to have revealed the exact date Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire will release.

On X / Twitter, Light88 posted: "Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire ports for Nintendo Switch 1 and Nintendo Switch 2 will be available on October 8th."

Interestingly, the user does not mention anything about Pokemon Emerald.

Light88 has a history of correct Pokemon leaks, such as leaking information about the recent Pokemon Pokopia DLC just before Nintendo announced it the same day.

When the Nintendo Switch ports of Pokemon FireRed & LeafGreen released in February, a dataminer found specific mentions of Pokemon Emerald, Sapphire and Ruby in the emulator the Switch uses to run these games.



In August, Shpeshal Nick posted on X / Twitter to say "the ports of Pokemon Ruby / Emerald / Sapphire are planned for late September / October".

To be clear, Nintendo Switch ports of Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire have not been officially confirmed and remain nothing more than speculation until anything official is announced.

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