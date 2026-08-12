Pokemon Sapphire / Ruby / Emerald Nintendo Switch ports release date 'revealed'

Someone understood to be a gaming industry insider has revealed when speculated Pokemon Sapphire / Ruby / Emerald Nintendo Switch ports will release.

Pokemon FireRed / LeafGreen released on Nintendo Switch on Pokemon Day (27 February) and they proved to be a huge hit. Fans have wanted early Pokemon games ported to the latest generations of hardware for a very long time and they quickly became best sellers again.



A dataminer previously discovered specific mentions of Pokemon Sapphire / Ruby / Emerald in the emulator that runs Pokemon FireRed / LeafGreen on Nintendo Switch and it sparked hope online that there could be re-releases of Gen 3.

Now Shpeshal Nick has posted on X / Twitter when those speculated ports could release.

On X / Twitter, Shpeshal Nick said: "Currently, the ports of Pokemon Ruby / Emerald / Sapphire are planned for late September / October."

If this proves to be the case, then these would land around six months after the ports of Pokemon FireRed / LeafGreen released.

Pokemon FireRed / LeafGreen first released in 2004 on GameBoy Advance and were remakes of the original Pokemon games, taking players back to the region of Kanto.



Pokemon Sapphire / Ruby / Emerald is the third generation of Pokemon games which introduced players to a new region of Hoenn, first in 2003 through the releases on Sapphire and Ruby before the release of Emerald in 2005, again all on GameBoy Advance.



Pokemon Sapphire / Ruby / Emerald releasing on Nintendo Switch has not been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.