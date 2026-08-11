White House criticised over Game of Thrones-inspired AI slop

In news which is more Wester-gross than Westeros (sorry), US president Donald Trump has once again borrowed from George R. R. Martin and HBO’s Game of Thrones universe to promote his government’s agenda, with the White House sharing more AI slop on its X/Twitter account on Monday.

Accompanied with the caption “The capital: restored. Order restored. The capital reclaimed”, the video – lasting just over a minute – pans several Washington monuments including the US Capitol building, Meridian Hill Park and the World War II Memorial, showing off several fountains along the way.

At the end of the clip, the White House appears, and inside, the Resolute Desk transforms into the iconic Iron Throne.

Weird.

But other X/Twitter users soon shut down the self-congratulatory post, with one noting the Strait of Hormuz is “still closed”:

Political commentator Jo Carducci, known online as JoJoFromJerz, replied: “There’s a tarp around the Kennedy Center, a fence around the Reflecting Pool, the East wing has been torn down and the South Lawn has been ripped up. What the f*** are you talking about?”:

One user commented: “GRRM [George R. R. Martin] call the police!!!”:

“They definitely fired the zoomer intern and hired a cringe millennial,” wrote another:

And independent journalist Aaron Parnas tweeted: “Your tax dollars hard at work making AI slop”:

While HBO and Martin are yet to comment on the latest Trump content about Game of Thrones, when the president appropriated the franchise in the past, Martin used it as an opportunity to encourage people to vote, while HBO referenced a powerful, violent tribe in the series and tweeted: “How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?”

It also told NBC in a statement: “[We] would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”

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