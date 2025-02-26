Pokemon TCG Pocket brand new booster pack leaked early online

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the expected new booster pack coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket.



A new booster pack coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket has been leaked online after it was claimed it was uploaded to Pokemon's TikTok account "early by mistake".

Pokemon TCG Pocket sees players virtually collect Pokemon cards and build a collection that can then do battle against others.



New booster packs have been releasing so players have more cards to collect, trade and battle.

And the latest one, expected to be officially revealed during the Pokemon Presents event on Pokemon Day (February 27), appears to have been leaked online.

Social media account @CentroLeaks, which regularly posts leaks from Nintendo and Pokemon, reposted a TikTok video which they claim was uploaded early to the official Pokemon account.

It revealed the new booster pack will be called Triumphant Light and focuses on Arceus but it's not known when players will be able to access these packs.

This has not yet been officially confirmed.

For more from indy100, check out our recent reviews of Monster Hunter Wilds and Avowed.



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.