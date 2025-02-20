What will be announced at huge Pokemon Presents event?

A Pokemon Presents event has now been officially announced and there could be huge updates on upcoming games such as Pokemon Legends: Z-A and potential reveals of currently unannounced ones.

Pokemon announced there will be a broadcast on February 27, which is Pokemon Day, at 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 6am PT when updates will be shared on what Pokemon has been working on.

A trailer for a new anime called Dragonite and the Postman has already been shared and that will be broadcast on Pokemon's YouTube on the same day.

But there is potential for some huge game announcements from Pokemon.

There seems to be expectation from the Pokemon community that there will be an update on Pokemon Legends: Z-A that's releasing at some point this year, which could be anything from a first look at gameplay, a release date being shared or even confirmation the game will have a Switch 2 release.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is a follow-up to series spin-off Pokemon Legends: Arceus which was praised by players for a new take on the franchise.

When a data hack at Game Freak happened in October last year, information from that claimed a new main Pokemon game will be released from 2025 onwards that's not Gen 10 and would be in addition to Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Further leaks from this also revealed Pokemon HOME could be making a comeback but it "will have a different host and developer".

There has not been a full mainline Pokemon game since Scarlet & Violet released in 2022.

It's likely there will be updates on Pokemon TCG Pocket, Pokemon Go and Pokemon Unite too and there could be further anime updates as well.

None of this has been confirmed by Pokemon though.

Elsewhere in the world of gaming, check out the indy100 reviews of PGA Tour 2K25 and Avowed.

