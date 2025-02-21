Pokemon fans surprisingly split over rumoured Yellow, Crystal and Emerald re-releases

Rumours are swirling that the most iconic Pokemon games of all time are re-releasing - and fans seem to be surprisingly split over a certain aspect of it.

A 'leak' from a 4chan poster claims Nintendo and Pokemon Works are teaming up to release two Pokemon bundles called Pokemon Memories and Pokemon Reminisce.

Pokemon Reminisce would include Blue, Silver, Sapphire and LeafGreen whereas Pokemon Memories would have Red, Gold, Ruby and FireRed.



Yellow, Crystal and Emerald would be available as bonus digital codes in a 'double pack' including both collections.

The leak claims there will be digital and physical releases on March 13 although a price is not known. All games would be available individually digitally too.

The bundles would not be included as part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service where classic titles on older consoles can be played.

And it's this element that fans are split on - while everyone seems keen for the leaks to come true, some are not happy they would have to buy the games and they wouldn't be included as part of Nintendo's subscription service for the Switch.

One user said: "Why not just put them on the Switch GB and GBA?"

Another echoed that and said: "I still think it would be better on NSO but if this is the way we have to get them I'll take it!"

And one added: "To be honest, I would prefer the Pokemon games to be included in the Nintendo Switch Online classics catalog rather than being sold separately. They are just Game Boy games like any other, there is no point in treating them differently from Mario or Zelda."

But others could barely contain their excitement.

One said: "This alone would make me want a Switch. I haven't gotten one cause the game selection really sucks outside of the classic selections."



"Dang I want a Switch now will deff be buying this along with switch 2," another said.

And one exclaimed: "IF THIS REAL WE ARE SO BACK BABY."

None of this has been officially confirmed by Nintendo and as always with leaks, take them with a pinch of salt until anything official has been announced.

