Pragmata review: One giant leap for Capcom and a game we'll keep replaying

One small step for man, one giant leap for Capcom.

The studio is arguably on a generational run at the moment with the successes of Monster Hunter Wilds, Resident Evil Requiem and Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflections.

It didn't need to take any risks.

But it has with Pragmata - and it's absolutely paid off.

Pragmata is a sci-fi action adventure game where players control spacefarer Hugh with young android Diana accompanying him as they fight through a rouge AI-controlled facility to return to Earth.

While it isn't the longest game ever, with credits rolling in at around 12 hours with a few hours of post-game content to keep you entertained, its focus, gameplay and confidence make Capcom's latest game one that's definitely worth checking out.

A review code was provided by the publisher and I played Pragmata on a PS5 Pro.

Hugh and Diana's journey is an unforgettable one / Capcom

Pragmata promised a top tier tale and Capcom has delivered on that - for the most part.



As Hugh and Diana navigate through the facility, more about them and the world they find themselves in unfurls and it's engaging throughout.

Hugh acts like a father figure to Diana who is learning all about human history and interactions as she's a cyborg.

While this happens, you're simultaneously figuring out and learning the sci-fi setting that Diana has been 'born' into both as Hugh and as a player, although this element could be explored in more depth.

The interactions between Hugh and Diana play out in fantastic and varied ways throughout the story, especially through more detailed interactions as you explore the world or even as they give each other encouragement during or after battles.

As their bond increases and flourishes, you become incredibly invested in both characters quickly and become fully intrigued in finding out what happens to them.

Diana's character is the standout but Hugh's own story arc is interesting in its own way, especially as it starts off with subtle comments about his own background which are developed - to a point - later on top of the growing bond he has with Diana.

Pragmata focuses primarily on Hugh and Diana but more key characters are introduced along the way as the overarching plot plays out, which is not as engaging and interesting as seeing the two main characters develop. That key relationship really is the main focus of Pragmata.

Pragmata gameplay consistently asks new questions of you throughout / Capcom

In terms of gameplay, Pragmata focuses on fast-paced third-person action shooter gameplay from Hugh along with hacking mechanics from Diana, giving the game a truly unique feel.

These hacks play out in the form of grid-based minigames where you have to quickly control a path with an end target to deal damage or create openings in real time.

You can deal higher damage by getting to the end target and going through certain nodes for increased damage and these are scarcely in the most direct route, meaning this takes more time.

Hacks start out quite simple but turn increasingly complex as the game goes on and as you come up against more significant foes, with some hacking grids taking up most of the screen. More options and openings unlock as you progress.

The gameplay is really quick as you'll have to keep one eye on the hacking minigame and the other eye on what the enemy is doing, forcing you to think quickly on the fly and adapt accordingly, which successfully keeps the intensity up.

Throughout the game, new guns, abilities and enemy types stop Pragmata from ever feeling stale or stilted. New things are constantly being asked of you.

Traversal and exploration are quite linear but it's absolutely worth keeping an eye out for paths that can lead to key rewards to aid progression and upgrades.

Playing Pragmata on a PS5 Pro, it looks and performs fantastically well. The futuristic sci-fi setting is nothing short of breathtaking with superb visuals at every turn. As it's Capcom, character models and details are stellar as well.

Pragmata is a brilliant game from start to finish / Capcom

Overall, Pragmata is a giant leap for Capcom, yet it's another hit for a studio at the absolute top of its game right now.

It has two superb main characters at the centre a burgeoning father / daughter relationship, fantastic gameplay that's constantly keeping you on your toes and a fantastic sense of immersion throughout its fairly short duration.

The overarching plot could be a bit more detailed as finding out what happens is quite surface level in comparison to the deep interactions between Hugh and Diana.

But Pragmata is a game that will stick with me for a long time and one I'll be replaying.

9/10



Pragmata releases on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC on 17 April.



Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.