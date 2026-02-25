Resident Evil Requiem review: Three things you need to know

If anything stands the test of time for 30 years, let alone a gaming series, you know it's got to be pretty good.

Capcom first released Resident Evil to the world in 1996 and the franchise has gone on to officially become the best selling survival horror video game series of all time, with nine mainline entires, a number of spin-offs, remakes and even movies.

The latest mainline entry, Resident Evil Requiem, sees fan favourite Leon Kennedy return alongside Grace Ashcroft as they investigate a series of what seem to be related deaths tied to the Raccoon City incident.

And in a game that could fall into the trap of feeling like a greatest hits of the past 30 years, Resident Evil Requiem is so much more than that and truly stands out as a fantastic game in its own right.

After playing through Resident Evil Requiem on a base PS5, here are three things you need to know about it. A review code was provided by the publisher.

Resident Evil Requiem's story is superb / Capcom

1. Resident Evil Requiem's story is superb



No spoilers here - but Resident Evil Requiem's story is simply superb.

There are so many twists and turns throughout and although there are sections dominated by gameplay, such as puzzle solving and taking out enemies, this narrative driven game delivers so well in this department.

Sometimes survival horror games can get a little bit predictable, or the story takes a bit of a back seat, but Resident Evil Requiem stands not only among the best Resident Evil games in this regard but among the best in the genre.

There is the main overarching story of investigating the string of related deaths and also the personal stories and demons that you battle throughout which add brilliant and engaging layers.

You find yourself on the edge of your seat throughout, keen to advance the story to find out what happens next.

And, with it being a 30th anniversary celebration, let's just say Leon's not the only returning character in this game... There are multiple endings to experience too.

Grace Ashcroft and Leon Kennedy work brilliantly together as dual protagonists in Resident Evil Requiem Capcom

2. Resident Evil Requiem's dual protagonists benefit so many areas, especially gameplay

Gameplay in survival horror games can feel a little stagnant after the first few hours which in turn usually drops the fear factor, tension and immersion, leaving for a bit of an unsatisfying ending in some cases.

But because of the dual protagonists in Grace and Leon with two completely different styles, this really boosts Resident Evil Requiem in every department.

Grace's true survival horror sections build tension through key resource management and that feeling of vulnerability - when you think you've got things figured out, you really haven't.

That might sound frustrating at first but for games in this genre, this is critical to maintain that atmosphere which Resident Evil Requiem does so well.

Leon's sections focus much more on action and they're more tense than anything else.

They almost provide a bit of relief from the pure horror Grace's sections produce but this constant shift in perspective works so well as it keeps the game feeling really immersive as you progress.

You never get in a true rhythm or used to what's in front of you and not only is that beneficial as a player but it allows the story to progress in a much more meaningful way too.

It's really well balanced throughout as no section ever feels as though it outstays its welcome, even when you do spend certain chunks of the game with one character over the other.

Resident Evil Requiem looks superb visually Capcom

3. Resident Evil Requiem has incredible visuals



Playing through Resident Evil Requiem on a base PS5, the game is nothing short of a visual masterclass from my experience. If you're a fan of gore, it's a feast for the eyes.

The decapitations, dismemberment, enemies exploding, blood splatters, injury detail... It's not for the faint of heart even if you're a hardened horror fan.

On top of that, the attention to detail in environments and character models are simply stunning.

Character models really stand out not just in terms of emotions but just how real they look, such as Grace's head turning more red when she's upside down for a prolonged period, perfect reflections of light and images being captured on the glasses of characters who wear them and even down to the tiny details of wrinkles on hands.

It's not just the gore that looks good but the complete package.

Having said that, it's not quite perfect - some of the lighting and blurs around strands of hair on some characters are noticeable which did take me out of the immersion slightly but only in more brightly lit areas.

But this really is nitpicking because of just how good this game looks visually.

From my experience, performance was flawless in terms of frame rates but there was the occasional tear of limbs appearing through clothing on enemies that dared to stand in my way when playing as Leon. Again, this is a fairly minor point on the whole though.

Enemies in Resident Evil Requiem are horrific and terrifying / Capcom

Resident Evil Requiem is a superb mainline entry and a perfect way for Capcom to celebrate 30 years of the iconic survival horror series.



It tells a truly engaging story and all of the benefits the dual protagonists bring are an absolute triumph. It could fall into the trap of feeling like a greatest hits mashup because of its influences but it absolutely avoids this and has its own identity.

There is the very odd technical hiccup here and there that slightly took me out of the brilliant immersive atmosphere this game has in spades throughout.

But they're nowhere near enough to significantly detract from Resident Evil Requiem being among the best games in the series and one of the best survival horror games out there today.

9/10



Resident Evil Requiem releases on 27 February on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.



Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.