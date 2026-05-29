Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 dev reveals very encouraging Nintendo Switch 2 details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has been officially confirmed by Infinity Ward and Activision with one of the key details being there's a Nintendo Switch 2 release.



It'll be the first Call of Duty game to release on Nintendo hardware since Ghosts on the Wii-U way back in 2013.

Some people on social media are skeptical about how Modern Warfare 4 will run on the Switch 2 but speaking with VGC (Video Games Chronicle), a developer shared some very encouraging details about the Switch 2 release.

Jack O'Ward, Infinity Ward studio head, said: "To be honest, it's been pretty seamless. We got the hardware, then we got the game up and running pretty quickly and now it's just about optimisation and performance.

"In our play test, people play it against the other platforms and it's super fun. It's actually been pretty smooth. There are no problems to report."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has been officially revealed / Infinity Ward, Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is primarily set on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea launches a full-scale invasion that threatens to destabilise the world.

A young squad of South Korean soldiers fight to survive on the collapsing front lines, while a vengeful Captain Price wages a personal war from the shadows as he stays one step ahead of those hunting him.

Price's off-book mission collides with the forces behind the invasion and the war spreads beyond anyone's control. Missions will also take players to New York, Paris and Mumbai.

Multiplayer will be launched with new gameplay tweaks and 12 maps at launch. Extraction mode DMZ is back too.

Modern Warfare 4 is also releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC but not on the older generation of hardware. The game will release simultaneously across all platforms on 23 October, less than a month before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

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