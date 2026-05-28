Zohran Mamdani's 'hilarious' Eid al-Adha outfit has to be seen to be believed

Zohran Mamdani ’s “hilarious” outfit he wore to celebrate Eid al-Adha represented one of his greatest passions – and people are loving it.

New York City mayor Mamdani turned heads when he stepped out on Wednesday (27 May) to join a celebration taking place in the Bronx to mark Eid al-Adha, the second of the two main festivals celebrated in Islam.

And what he was wearing drew significant attention as he had donned a custom kurta (a traditional South Asian garment) made out of a blue Arsenal FC jersey.

Mamdani has made no secret of his love for the North London football club, who recently won the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years.

He shared images from the celebration as wrote: “I am honored to be New York City's first Muslim Mayor and I am determined to lead through solidarity. Together, we are working to ensure every New Yorker can afford the groceries, housing, and child care they need.”

“I’m cracking the f**k up at this fit,” someone commented.

Another said: “Hilarious fit. I can only support it.”

Someone else commented: “I know we all joked that Arsenal fans were gonna be out of control when they finally won the league, but this is ridiculous.”

Others were inspired.

“His outfit is killing meeeee how do I get an Eagles themed lehenga for my cousin’s wedding,” someone asked.

Another argued: “He outArsenaled every Arsenal fan out there.”

Someone else said: “Full Arsenal thobe/kurta is absolutely incredible lmfaaaaoooooo.”

Another wrote: “Damn the politics for just a second, this is really a low key iconic crossover fashion/sports/religious pop culture moment.”

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