Roblox brings in facial scanning for millions of child gamers

Videogame platform Roblox has begun implementing stringent new measures for its under-16 users in Indonesia, responding to the country's recent social media curbs.

All Roblox users under 16 in Indonesia will undergo facial scanning for age verification, according to Indonesian communications minister Meutya Hafid. Hafid said: "Age verification is obliged, otherwise, the chat feature will automatically be turned off by the platform." Parental screen time features will also be introduced.

Nicky Jackson Colaco, Roblox's VP and Global Head of Public Policy, stressed their strictness. "These are amongst the most strict protections that we are offering anywhere in the world. This is happening in Indonesia," she said. Roblox will launch 'Roblox Kids' (ages 5-12, no chat) and 'Roblox Select' (ages 13-15, chat limited to family/friends). Around 23 million Indonesian accounts for under-16s will be automatically migrated.

Indonesia, with 23 million of its 45 million Roblox users under 16, last month issued a regulation requiring high-risk social media platforms to deactivate accounts for children under that age. Globally, Roblox reports 151.5 million daily active users.