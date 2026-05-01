Taylor Swift sends fans into a frenzy with now-deleted mysterious countdown clock

Taylor Swift has Swifties locked in after a mysterious countdown clock briefly appeared on her official website before quickly being taken down.

Fans noticed the 48-hour countdown briefly shared on 30 April. Whether it was an accidental glitch meant to go unnoticed or a deliberate PR move remains unclear, but attention has now shifted to 2 May, with many suspecting an announcement is on the way.

Eagle-eyed Swifties managed to grab screenshots of the timer set to a blue background and a familiar Pixar movie font.

While Swift hasn't publicly addressed the countdown at the time of writing, fans were quick to run with theories.

Many suggested the aesthetic heavily resembles Toy Story, with the fifth instalment of the franchise dropping on 19 June.

While the timings don't align, many wondered whether it could hint at a new Swift song on the soundtrack.

"IF THIS IS A TOY STORY COLLAB I AM LITERALLY GOING TO SCREAM," one fan penned, as another wrote: "Taylor’s website really said Andy’s room wallpaper. 48 hours until we’re all screaming over a Toy Story collab or TS13 drop."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with The New York Times, Swift opened up about her songwriting process and how intense scrutiny from fans and "extreme" lengths to decode her lyrics can become "a little bit weird".

"When it gets a little bit weird, for me, is when people act like it’s sort of like a paternity test – like this song’s about that person, because I’m like, ‘that dude didn’t write the song, I did’. But that’s part of it," she shared. "You have to hold tight to your perception of your art, your art, and your relationship with it. Then you just kind of have to be like, there it goes, I hope you like it. If you don’t now I hope you do in five years and, if you never do, then I was doing it for me anyway."

Indy100 reached out to Taylor Swift's representative for comment

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