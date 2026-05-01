White House Correspondents’ Dinner video sparks criticism over one big detail

As social media continues to discuss what happened at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where shots were fired and an armed man was detained as he tried to storm the high-profile event, federal prosecutors have released footage showing a suspect running through the hotel security area with a firearm.

Jeanine Pirro, US attorney for Washington, DC, shared the video to social media on Thursday, and said it shows 31-year-old suspect Cole Allen Tomas shooting at a US Secret Service officer as he rushed through security.

However, X/Twitter users have spotted one significant detail in one corner of the footage, as a sniffer dog can be seen going into a room which the suspect entered moments before, only to seemingly be pulled back by its handler.

Seconds later, the armed individual emerges from the room and sprints towards federal agents.

The footage has resulted in criticism being levelled at security officials, with Collin Rugg of the right-wing news site Trending Politics branding it a “massive failure on every level”:

“BRO WTF,” commented another account:

Podcaster Mario Nawfal tweeted: “Trust the dog. Always trust the dog… and fire the handler!”:

‘America First’ supporter @RealSpitfire said: “The dog knew. Everyone else in this video needs to be fired”:

And former US Department of Energy nuclear scientist Matt Van Swol responded: “A really really good rule for life: LISTEN TO YOUR DOG!!!!!!!!!!!”:

Allen agreed on Thursday to remain in custody as he awaits trial.

The White House has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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