Trump comments on Iran media coverage criticised as ‘dangerous’ by critics

Donald Trump is facing backlash online over comments made about media coverage of the Iran war, with critics calling them "dangerous".

Speaking at the White House on Thursday (30 April), Trump called out "seditious" coverage in The New York Times and CNN.

"I'm negotiating a deal with Iran. And every week, every three days, they put in a thing that the war should stop. And the people ask me, how the hell do you negotiate like that? You're destroying them,” the President told reporters.

“Think of it — we militarily decapitated the country, and every day I read about how well they're doing militarily. They have nothing left. They're done."

He went on to say: "And yet, I read in The New York Times, I see on stupid CNN, which I only watch because you have to watch a little bit of the enemy, so I watch it for a very short period. You have to… you have to be smart.”

Trump added: “And if you see CNN, you'd think they're winning the war. If you read The New York Times, it's actually seditious, in my opinion. You read The New York Times, you actually think they're winning the war... it's a terrible thing."

The comments sparked criticism online. The Republicans Against Trump account posted the clip and wrote: "Classic authoritarian regime. We’re always winning, and the dear leader can never be wrong. Anyone who disagrees is the enemy."

Commentator Joe Walsh wrote: "He’s so stupid. And so dangerous."

Another wrote: "Media coverage I don't like = seditious. Well, OK then."

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.