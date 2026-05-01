Living with parents is ruining Gen Z sex lives – here's how to work around it

The cost of living is seemingly coming for every part of life, from increasing fuel costs to bills and social plans. And now, inadvertently, the sex lives of Gen Z and adults who live with parents.

A recent study from sexual wellness brand LELO discovered that living arrangements are ruining sexual encounters for a staggering 6 in 10 people. A further half of participants said they have no choice but to stay at home and save money.

Inevitably, those factors appear to have a knock-on effect on how singletons approach dating and intimacy with emotional, social and romantic fallout paying the price. Almost three-quarters (74 per cent) say living at home makes pursuing romantic relationships more difficult, which is more significant for men (78 per cent) compared to women (71 per cent).

The research suggests the shift is adding to what is described as 'erotic inequity', a socioeconomic trend where financial pressures and living arrangements are influencing people’s opportunities for privacy, intimacy, and fulfilling sexual experiences.

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To help tackle the awkward conversation, psychosexual therapist and LELO’s sex expert, Kate Moyle, shares five practical, straightforward pieces of advice on how to maintain intimacy while sharing space:

Set clear boundaries , even small changes like knocking rules or locks can create privacy

, even small changes like knocking rules or locks can create privacy Work around schedules , knowing when the house is quieter can ease anxiety

, knowing when the house is quieter can ease anxiety Be more intentional , creating time and space for intimacy becomes more important

, creating time and space for intimacy becomes more important Don’t overlook solo pleasure , key for maintaining connection and wellbeing

, key for maintaining connection and wellbeing Make small adjustments, from music to quieter solutions to feel more relaxed

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