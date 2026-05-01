There has been a lot of speculation surrounding potential new music from Beyoncé, and these theories seem to be heating up ahead of the Met Gala this Monday (May 5).

It marks the singer's return to the major fashion event after a decade-long absence; her last appearance was back in 2016.

Beyonce's album trilogy has focused on the influence and impact of Black culture in different music genres - Act I, Renaissance, a dance and ballroom music album released in 2022, Act II, Cowboy Carter, a country album released in 2024, and now it is rumoured that Act II will be a rock album.

Moreover, fans couldn't help but notice a certain addition to Beyoncé's official website where a video has appeared of Destiny's Child hugging the "Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll" Stevie Nicks - could she be teasing a potential collaboration?

Beyonce.com/Insider

If we look at Beyonce's track record, it would make sense as there are two acts she has collaborated with who are icons of their respective genre.

She teamed up with Madonna on 'Break My Soul' remix from Renaissance, and then Dolly Parton appeared twice on Cowboy Carter, as a fictional radio DJ on the track 'Dolly P,' then in a cameo at the start of the song 'Tyrant,' with Beyonce also did her own 2024 spin on Parton's track 'Jolene'.

Although Beyoncé’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, took to social media on Tuesday (April 28) to deny the rumoured Met Gala album rollout, writing in response to a fan account on X, "This is unequivocally false!!"

But it hasn't stopped fans from speculating on social media about Beyoncé collaborating with Stevie Nicks.

One person said, "YALL ITS REALLY HAPPENING."





"THAT STEVIE NICKS FEATURE IS COMINGGG," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "Stop playing with me @beyonce."









"Yvette seeing Beyoncé post that Stevie Nicks video on her website after trying to convince everyone Act III wasn’t coming," a fourth person posted.









A fifth person reacted, "Act III is classic rock, you will never hear me shut up about this she did this for me."









"FLEETWOODYONCE INCOMINGGG."





We will certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for any updates.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Beyoncé's Cécred launches 5 new hair products - and we've tried them, and Met Gala 2026 theme revealed as Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian lead fan predictions.

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