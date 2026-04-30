The iconic Artemis II crew were hosted by Donald Trump at the White House and everyone has the same theory.

On Wednesday (29 April), the astronauts involved in the historic Artemis II moon mission attended the White House and endured some rather uncomfortable moments.

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen were joined by the space agency’s administrator Jared Isaacman in the Oval Office in what was supposed to be a celebration of their achievement (and, which Trump used as an opportunity to toot his own horn by suggesting he has what it takes to become an astronaut ).

As part of their mission, the actual astronauts travelled further away from Earth than any other human in history. It is that fact that continued to pop up as a theme as images and clips from their meeting with US president Trump emerged.

“They wanted to be 252,756 miles away from him again soooo bad,” someone inferred from an image of the astronauts standing on either side of the Trump.

Another argued: “Them dissociating was the most safety thing that they could do.”

“Their faces say it all,” someone else suggested, with side-by-side images of the same astronauts with former president Joe Biden and Trump.

Responding to an image of Christina Koch, someone claimed: “I’ve never seen her not smile, get my girl out of there.”

“A picture says A THOUSAND WORDS,” another wrote.

Another toe-curling moment came when Trump began verbally attacking NATO and turned back towards the astronauts, saying, “I don’t want to get you guys involved but I can imagine what you’re thinking”. None of them appeared to laugh along with Trump.

In another incident, Trump made reference to Isaacman’s ears , suggesting, because of their size, he has “super hearing”.

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