Steam Machine releasing soon? Valve shipments and software update spark speculation

A renowned Valve insider has spotted the company has recently shipped a lot of 'game consoles', sparking speculation the Steam Machine could finally be on the way soon.

The Steam Machine is an upcoming gaming PC from Valve, which confirmed the console is still on course to ship in 2026 despite "challenges with memory and storage shortages".

And there's speculation this could release sooner rather than later after Brad Lynch posted on X / Twitter: "Valve is receiving a ton of 'game consoles' these past couple weeks in their USA distribution warehouse."

In the comments, Lynch shared a link to Valve's NBD Data page, which is a global trade intelligence platform that shares customs, shipping and import / export data for more than 40 countries.

And according to the page, it shows there have been a number of recent shipments with the cargo description of 'game console'.

It's also been spotted the recently released SteamOS 3.8.3 Beta, where players can test out the latest version of Steam's new operating system before it fully releases, includes "even more support for upcoming Steam Machine hardware".

Lynch's spot was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "Could also be Steam Decks restock?"

Another commented: "Either annoucement soon, similar to the timeline of the controller shipping manifest, or they are stocking supplies for a later announcement."

"Nature is healing," declared a third.

A fourth added: "Please Valve release the Steam Frame I want it so baddddddd."

And a fifth said: "Just want it announced to see if I can justify buying one or not."

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