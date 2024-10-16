Horror season is in full swing and hot on the heels of The Substance, which saw some cinema-goers unable to cope with how grotesque its final scene was, is Terrifier 3, which has seen some people walk out during its very first scene and others physically 'vomit'.

And Damien Leone's creation is now being turned into a video game.

Terrifier 3 continues the Terrifier franchise, a slasher horror series about a demonic clown called Art that terrifies a small town.

Leone has said the series is at its most "extreme" yet and, no spoilers, he knew the first scene would be "controversial".

The synopsis on Rotten Tomatoes said: "After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives.

"As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they're safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare.

"The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe."

- YouTube Watch the NAUGHTY trailer now: https://youtu.be/egI9GUIjeYE Exclusively in Theaters October 11 Get Tickets Now: ...

To tie in with that, a trailer for a new game based on the Terrifier series has been announced.

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game is a "retro-inspired, pixel-art beat-em-up" that sees players take on the role of Art.



He goes onto movie sets where his gruesome acts are being filmed and shown on the big screen and to get revenge, he has his sights set on a bunch of new victims.

The trailer for it reveals it will release in 2025 on PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

