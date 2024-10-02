A new horror film has seen cinemagoers leave screenings as they cannot handle how intense some of the gory scenes are.

The Substance is a satirical body horror film which stars Demi Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle, an actress and host of an aerobics TV show, who gets fired on her 50th birthday for being too old.

That's when she chooses to take a substance which promises to transform her into a younger, enhanced version of herself.

This new version of Elisabeth is played by Margaret Qualley who appears from a slit in the older Sparkle's back and must keep injecting herself with a serum from the original's spine to stay alive.

The film was released on September 20 and has received positive reviews - scoring 91 per cent critics ratings on Rotten Tomatoes - which had noted the contents of the horror isn't for the fainthearted.

"Shocking and resonant, disarmingly grotesque and weirdly fun," Variety's Owen Gleiberman described the film, while Deadline's Damon Wise described it as "...a riotous, dreamlike horror-thriller that ends in a delirious symphony of blood, guts and otherwise undefinable viscera".

People who have attended screenings of The Substance have shared how they have seen fellow cinemagoers walking out due to the disturbing scenes.

One person wrote: "Listen. A lot of times, a movie comes out, and these over the top articles are released. However, The Substance is truly a wild and INSANE ride, and in our theatre of five people (Monday matinee), two of them walked out. That being said, I'm glad I stuck w/til the end bc wtf!?"

"A girl had to leave during my showing of The Substance Wednesday night and basically fainted on her way out (guess the scene)," another person said.

A third person added: "Had people walk out in the final act of The Substance. 10/10 movie would not change a thing. And I’m being dead serious."

"The Substance is f***ing nuts. 11/10 theater experience of the year," a fourth person commented. "Several audience members were unable to handle the intense body horror and walked out. Nearly everyone had to turn away a few times or verbally expressed their disgust and shock. WOWOWOWOWOW"

Someone else added: "The Substance was so f***ing disturbing oh my god."

The Substance is in cinemas now.



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.