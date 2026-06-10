The Elder Scrolls 6 teaser hits another unwanted milestone

Eight years is a heck of a long time.

Think back to 2018 when Rockstar Games released its last new game Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War controversially won the prestigious Game of the Year gong at The Games Awards and the Battle Royale genre was only just properly emerging with the boom of Fortnite.

It's also when Bethesda teased a first look at a brand new entry in The Elder Scrolls series with a 30 second video showing nothing more than Bethesda's logo, a flyover of some mountains followed by The Elder Scrolls 6 logo.

And since then? Nothing. Absolutely nothing.

It's one of the longest waits gamers have had to endure from a title being first announced to then getting any new content at all.

The studio did say the game is due to release at some point after Starfield came out - but that title released back in 2023 with still no official update on when exactly players can expect The Elder Scrolls 6.

The eight year milestone was posted in the Gaming Subreddit and gamers have had a lot to say in the comments.

One said: "Soon they will release the trailer remaster."

A second commented: "GTA 6 fans should be grateful 💀"

"Games shouldn't be announced two years before their planned release," a third declared. "Appreciate games get delayed but there's no way they expected it to be released six years ago. They just had no other big games to show off and got greedy showing it off before they had anything of worth to showcase."

A fourth posted: "Bethesda really dug themselves a hole with this one because the expectations for this game are so high that no matter how the game turns out people will be disappointed. Especially after Starfield."

"Will be interesting to see if this actually turns out good, or if it's more like Starfield," added a fifth.

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