XBOX Project Helix LIVE: Latest release date, price and next-gen console updates

There has been a report detailing the latest on XBOX Project Helix release date and pricing plans from XBOX.

Microsoft's next-gen family of consoles has already been confirmed to be "deep in development" after being officially teased, sparking speculation about its release date, price, specs and hardware.

Reports suggest the main console could be a hybrid gaming PC and backwards compatibility is also expected to remain a major part of Microsoft's next-generation XBOX strategy.

Follow Indy100's XBOX Project Helix live blog for all the latest confirmed news and updates, release date, price, hardware, alleged specifications, disc drive news, backwards compatibility developments, Game Pass changes and the latest leaks and rumours.

ICYMI: XBOX Project Helix release date and price updates XBOX Project Helix release date plans and an insane price tag have been 'revealed' in a new report. Fortune reports: "The price of the Helix console has internally been projected to cost consumers between $1,200 and $1,800, unless Microsoft decides to subsidise the cost." The publication also states there are "plans to release a next-generation handheld device by the 2027 holiday season and the next console by the holidays in 2028".

XBOX Project Helix release date and price latest XBOX Project Helix release date plans and an insane price tag have been 'revealed' in a new report. Fortune reports: "The price of the Helix console has internally been projected to cost consumers between $1,200 and $1,800, unless Microsoft decides to subsidise the cost." The publication also states there are "plans to release a next-generation handheld device by the 2027 holiday season and the next console by the holidays in 2028".

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