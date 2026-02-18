Bethesda has finally added a feature to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch 2 fans have been patiently waiting for.

The game released on Switch 2 on 9 December 2025, bringing the most recent edition of the game and updates to Nintendo's latest hardware.

One thing that had been missing though was the ability to play the game at 60 fps (frames per second) on the console.

But in Update 1.2 for Skyrim on the Switch 2, Bethesda has finally added this in.

In patch notes shared for the game, Bethesda said: "Added a 60 Hz mode under Display settings that allows players to toggle between 'Prioritise Visuals' or 'Prioritise Performance'.

"In addition, frame rate has been locked at 30 Hz in 'Prioritise Visuals' mode for smoother gameplay."

This major feature has been welcomed in the comments on the post.

One said: "I just applied the update and played it and in my opinion, 60fps in performance mode is very nice because there is not much difference in graphics between quality and performance mode in handheld."

Another posted a screenshot of the option to change the property to performance and captioned it: "This is so 🔥🔥"

"W Bethesda, now do the same for Fallout," a third demanded.

A fourth commented: "This could actually be pretty sweet to try, nice."

And a fifth added: "It's cool that ya'll did this. I'll have to give it a shot after work! You should add mods next 😅"

Full patch notes for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Nintendo Switch 2 Update 1.2

Features:

Crashes and Performance Fixes:

Fixed a crash that occurred when reading 'The Crimson Dirks Vol 4' book for the 'Tilted Scales' quest in German.

Fixed an audio-related crash.

Fixed a crash, infinite load and game freeze that sometimes occurred when rapidly selecting 'Load' multiple times in the pause menu.

Fixed a crash that occurred when the 'Transmute Ore' spell was repeatedly cast outside of the Haltered Stream Camp.

Improved FPS performance drops that occurred in the following locations:

During the Hide and Seek quest in Kynesgrove.

During combat at Secunda's Kiss.

When discovering the 'Drelas' Cottage' location.

When engaged in combat with a giant at the Talking Stone Camp.

Visuals Issues Fixes:

Viewing water planes from a distance or within menus caused them to shift up and down.

Distant aspen trees appeared with a blue tint.

Transitioning out of caves caused an outline of the entrance to linger during the fade-to-back loading screen.

User Interface Fixes:

Switching between mouse and controller mode while in dialogue or the Help menu, caused different options to be highlighted.

Switching between mouse and controller mode while in help menus or user hints, did not dynamically update callout prompts.

The 'Ready / Sheathe' option was missing from the Joy-Con 2 Mouse Controls menu.

The 'Delete' prompt remained greyed out within the Load menu when swapping between mouse and controller mode.

Deleting a save in the Save / Load menus reset the highlighted selection to the top of the menu list.

While in mouse mode, the cursor remained stuck within a smaller section of the screen when changing between docked / undocked modes or interfacing with GameChat.

Controls Fixes:

The 'Eagle Eye' Archery perk remained active after switching between mouse and controller mode.

Holding down the Right Joystick while reassigning a button caused that button to disappear from the Controls list.

The Joy-Con 2 controllers provided haptic feedback while in mouse mode.

Buttons became unresponsive when controls were remapped while moving the Joy-Con 2 controllers in mouse mode.

Rotating the map in mouse mode was slower and less smooth than in controller mode.

Audio Issue Fix:

Scrolling SFX continued to play while holding up or down on the Left Joystick or buttons at the top or bottom of the Save / Load menus.

Localisation Fixes:

'Amiibo' appeared as plural in Spanish.

Miscellaneous:

Added new translations for the features listed above and UI updates.

Updates were made to the game credits.

