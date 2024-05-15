Assassin's Creed Shadows: Everything we know so far

Ubisoft is preparing to share with the world details of Assassin's Creed Shadows, the 14th main entry in the series which is set in feudal Japan for the very first time.

Assassin's Creed is a long-running stealth-based action series that first started in 2007.



The latest instalment has been known has Assassin's Creed Codename Red before Ubisoft recently confirmed on X / Twitter the game will be called Assassin's Creed Shadows with further details to be released in the first cinematic trailer for it.

That trailer drops at 5pm BST (9am PT) on May 15.

It's expected to confirm who the main characters are, some details of the plot and a release date.

There have been a number of leaks, speculation and rumours about the game in the run up to this.



Assassin's Creed Shadows is reportedly set to launch on November 15 according to screenshots of the description attached to the upcoming trailer's YouTube placeholder page - this has since been removed, reports GamesRadar.



That's after Ubisoft previously confirmed the game would release before the end of the financial year; in other words by the end of March 2025.

It's the first time the series has been set in feudal Japan and is understood to have two main lead characters.

Leaks say these are Yasuke, who appears to be based on Japan's first recorded black samurai, and Naoe, a female ninja.

It's reported Yasuke is out to avenge his wife's murder while Naoe has scores to settle with the old rendition of the Templars.

Templars is a group of powerful men who believe order and peace will come through control and rules, at odds with what assassins believe in the game.

Further leaks also say there will be a season pass and potential DLCs including new quests.

It's understood the game will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC but it's not yet known if it will be available on older generation consoles.

The official artwork for Assassin's Creed Shadows was posted on Reddit but it has since been taken down.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking