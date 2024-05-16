Ubisoft cancels huge game after announcing Assassin's Creed Shadows

Ubisoft'sTom Clancy's The Division Heartland is reported to be cancelled not long after the company dropped the cinematic trailer for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Tom Clancy's The Division series is an action role-playing game that started in 2016 and currently has two numbered entries.



Development is underway for Resurgence, an Android and iOS game, as was the case for Heartland.

But at an Ubisoft earnings call, it's reported that Heartland has been cancelled.



A statement from Ubisoft said: "After careful consideration, we have made the tough call to halt development on Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland, effective immediately.

"Our priority now is to support the talented team members at our Red Storm Entertainment studio, who will be transitioning to new projects within our company, including XDefiant and Rainbow Six."

Ubisoft is one of a number of games companies restructuring, cutting costs and focusing resources into fewer but bigger games.

An earnings release from the company said more than 1,700 employees have been laid off in an 18 month period but as of March 2024, Ubisoft employed more than 19,000 people across the world.

Heartland was due to be set in Silver Creek where players had to find out the mystery of what's going on there as a new breed of poison spreads.



Players would find out why the once peaceful town had become the centre of a violent conflict between a group of dangerous rogue Division agents and an aggressive band of nomadic survivors.

It had gone through many testing phases and the game was in a publicly playable state.

A cinematic trailer for the game was shared in April 2023.

At the earnings call, Ubisoft did confirm it's full steam ahead on a number of titles being released before the end of March 2025, including Star Wars Outlaws and XDefiant along with free-to-play mobile games Rainbow Six Mobile and Resurgence.

