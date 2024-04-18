A gender row has erupted in the world of Warhammer as a squadron that was previously thought to be male-only by players 'has always had' women says Games Workshop (GW), its creator.

Female characters have been included in one of its most popular table-top battalions whose devotees include film star Henry Cavill.

Some are furious insisting the Adeptus Custodes brigade has always been male and changes should have been done differently.

On X / Twitter, asked why female custodians had been made, Warhammer replied: "Since the first of the Ten Thousand were created, there have always been female custodians."

One social media user said Warhammer has 'retcon the lore', meaning including a piece of new information that imposes a different interpretation on previously described events, typically used to facilitate a dramatic plot shift or to account for an inconsistency.





A new edition of Warhammer 40,000 fantasy fiction introduces a character called Custodian Calladyce Taurovalia Kesh using female pronouns.

Long-time fans say it's the first time a woman has been included as part of that squad and there has been a backlash online because of it.

Wargamer, a fan site, discussed the controversy.

A post said: "After nearly three decades of Warhammer 40k books and short stories only featuring male-presenting Custodian Guards, fighting alongside their distinctly all-female allies the Sisters of Silence, the introduction of a canonically female member of the Custodes is being seen by fans as a conscious narrative shift on GW’s (Games Workshop) part."

Another social media user asked Games Workshop if more female members would be added

The X / Twitter account replied: "We'll just have to wait and see."

The move has sparked outrage among players but others have welcomed it.

































