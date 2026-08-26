In Pictures: All the new IKEA XBOX home gaming collection pieces

IKEA has revealed its first ever gaming collaboration with XBOX at its debut Gamescom appearance.

The collection is called YXSTABY and pieces include a stool that's in the shape of an XBOX controller stick, mobile storage solutions including a rolling TV stand and a charger-hiding side table that hides wires.

They're available from 1 October in UK stores and online.

Philip Dile, Product Design Developer at IKEA of Sweden, said: "How people play at home has shifted and it is as much about relaxing and connecting with others as it is about performing, which changes what the space has to do.

"XBOX knows what players need from their gaming setup and we know how to solve the small problems that come with adapting that to everyday life at home.

"Together, we set out to make furniture people really want in their home, not furniture they accept because it is what you need to game."

Speaking about the design of the thumbtack tool, David Wahl, Designer at IKEA of Sweden, said: "I queued all night 25 years ago to get my hands on the first XBOX console, so those shapes are nostalgic to me.

"The challenge was making it work as a stool, with the right seating curve and stability, while still feeling like a thumbstick. It even moves the way a thumbstick does, so it tilts with you while you play."

This all also ties in with XBOX's 25th anniversary celebrations.

Carl Ledbetter, Head of Design at XBOX said: "At XBOX, we think a lot about what helps players feel immersed in a game. The hardware is an important part of that but so is the world you create around it.

"Working with IKEA gave us the opportunity to design for the entire gaming experience at home, from the screen to the space around it."

Check out the nine different pieces as part of the XBOX x IKEA collaboration below. Some of them are available in different colours.

The YXSTABY gaming lounge chair / IKEA & XBOX

The YXSTABY gaming lounge chair.

The YXSTABY gaming thumbstick stool / IKEA & XBOX

The YXSTABY gaming thumbstick stool is also available in black.

The YXSTABY gaming TV stand on castors in white IKEA & XBOX

The YXSTABY gaming TV stand on castors is also available in black as well as white.

The YXSTABY gaming side table on castors / IKEA & XBOX

The YXSTABY gaming side table on castors.

YXSTABY gaming controller display boxes / IKEA & XBOX

YXSTABY gaming controller display boxes.

The YXSTABY gaming laptop support with storage / IKEA & XBOX

The YXSTABY gaming laptop support with storage.

The YXSTABY gaming monitor stand / IKEA & XBOX

The YXSTABY gaming monitor stand.

The YXSTABY gaming D-pad cushion / IKEA & XBOX

The YXSTABY gaming D-pad cushion.

The YXSTABY gaming D-pad platter / IKEA & XBOX

The YXSTABY gaming D-pad platter.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.