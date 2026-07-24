New Xbox console revealed - everything we know so far

A new XBOX console variant has been officially announced by Microsoft's gaming division as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

XBOX Series X25 has been inspired by the look and feel of original XBOX consoles with the new variant and controller featuring its unmistakable translucent OG Green.

There are also subtle tributes and hidden surprises that can be found too.

Here's a look at everything we know so far about XBOX Series X25.

The limited edition XBOX Series X25 has been announced XBOX, Microsoft

What has been announced about XBOX Series X25?

XBOX Series X25 is a limited edition variant of the XBOX Series X to tie in with XBOX turning 25 this year.

It's the first time the XBOX Series X features a translucent design and it draws inspiration from the original XBOX and OG Green.

It has 1TB of storage. When powering it up, the iconic 'X' lights up in green, which is a nod to the original XBOX start-up. There's also an XBOX 25th anniversary logo on the front and other design elements long-time XBOX fans will recognise.

Is XBOX Series X25 more powerful than XBOX Series X?

No, XBOX Series X25 is not more powerful than XBOX Series X. The X25 is a limited edition variation of the Series X and is not a mid-generation console upgrade.

There's a limited edition 25th anniversary controller to tie in with this too / XBOX, Microsoft

Is there a XBOX Series X25 controller?



Yes, there will be a limited edition XBOX controller to tie in with the console and the company's 25th anniversary. Similarly to the console, this will also be in translucent OG Green.

The controller will have the original ABXY colours with black sticks. The bumpers will have the original black and white colours from the original 'Duke' controller. The back case and battery door are fully transparent too and feature the classic XBOX logo.

When is XBOX Series X25 release date?

XBOX Series X25 and the limited edition controller will release in November.

What is XBOX Series X25 price?

XBOX confirmed more details about the Series X25 will be revealed in due course.

When will XBOX Series X25 pre-orders start?

XBOX confirmed Series X25 pre-order details will be revealed in due course.

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