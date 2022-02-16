Many states across the US, including California, New York and Florida, have passed laws prohibiting revenge porn. The motivations as to why some people do this aren't entirely clear, but it's often a way to humiliate or extort.

But now, some men who have cuck fetishes seem to be turning it into something more disturbing than revenge porn.

According to a report from Mel Magazine, Cuckik, a sub-Reddit, aims to humiliate the photo's original receiver or the one who distributed the photographs.

For the 153,000 members, sharing their partner's explicit photos is a way of "cucking" themselves by allowing other men to gain sexual satisfaction from their girlfriends, wives or sexual partners.

However, the problem is this is often done without the partner's knowledge or consent, which some posts seem to suggest. The community's guidelines state that all parties involved should consent to images if they are "sexual or suggestive."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A man, who goes by Kyle, described the sub-Reddit to the outlet as "cucks who get off on showing nude pictures of their girlfriend to other men."

Cuckik, which has "kik" in its name, references the messaging app Kik. Many of the interactions take place on the platform.

The outlet further said that a cuck would post a picture of a woman and say that he's looking for another man interested in seeing more( naked) snaps of her on Kik.

It's also worth noting that the men sometimes find gratification in having their girlfriend's nudes rated or critiqued.

Most heterosexual cuckold relationships have at least three consenting individuals - the cuckold male partner, the female Hotwife, and the "bull" or man who sleeps with the wife, r/cuckik is a digital way to find awat around both the consent and participation of the female party.

"It's a sexual kink with two sides — the cuck and the bull — and thousands of people participate on a daily basis," Kyle told Mel Magazine.

He's also involved in another sub-Reddit called CensoredForBetas, which showcases pixelated, blurred selfies and nudes of women under the pretenses that beta men don't deserve to see the original pictures.

Although many women actively post on that page and share their own censored images, many of the dynamics there are fantasised.

For example, a beta will censor photos of a porn star for the community to view and enjoy, but none of them receive the privilege of viewing the explicit content.

"At some point, censored beta porn turned into having my own girlfriend's nudes looked at by other men. It seemed like a natural progression. I didn't deserve to see women naked. I don't deserve to keep my naked girlfriend to myself," Kyle further explained.

So without depending on imagination alone, Cuckik allows Kyle to partake in cuckold activities without having his girlfriend involved, which of course, comes with ethical and legal issues dependent on where Kyle lives, which he declined to tell Mel Magazine.

Reportedly, some of his previous partners were unaware that he was sharing their photos. And as a result, he's even been blackmailed by bulls in the sub-Reddit.

Still, there is a good chance that this could be entirely fictitious and that all the photos were discovered on the web or that every woman gave her blessing and agreed to participate. Anyway, the lack of consent is what's being sold on Cuckik, which will continue to propel the fantasy forward.

Check out the full Mel Magazine report here.Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.