A disabled person who was told by the rental service Airbnb to refund guests who didn’t like her accessible doorbell says she has now been sued by the same visitors for allegedly leaving them “traumatised” by her disability.

Jade, who is terminally ill with Huntington’s disease, has been sharing her experience on TikTok and YouTube, and revealed earlier this year that the individuals who had booked to stay in her Irish home for €50 a night demanded she remove “all disability aids from my own home and if not that I leave”.

At the time, an Airbnb spokesperson told Indy100 “discrimination has no place” on their platform, that they were “concerned” by the incident and actively investigating it.

Now, in the latest development, the guests have filed a lawsuit against Jade because “they are traumatised due to being forced to be around a disabled person”.

In an online petition which has more than 7,700 signatures at the time of writing, Jade wrote: “I can only share my side of this situation legally, so I am not asking you to support me personally – simply to support the statement that disabled people should not risk being sued for their disability allegedly ‘traumatising’ another person.

“As a disabled person I cannot hide myself away. I cannot change my disability … and I cannot hide myself away in case I ‘trigger’ someone.”

Sharing a video to YouTube on Sunday, the Airbnb host revealed a list of lifelong “therapy demands” from the complainants as compensation – costing what Jade has described as “life-changing amounts of money”.

These include six weighted blankets, adult colouring books, essential oils, yoga classes, aromatherapy, emotional support animals and a house cleaner working three times a week.

Jade added she is “heartbroken that some of the Equality Act” – which outlaws discrimination against someone based on their disability – is “being potentially eroded”.

She said: “This is a cancel culture situation, because when you break this down, what this people want me to accept is that any single person can say, ‘my feelings are I don’t like your disability, so you need to remove yourself’. Where do we draw the line to that?

“If this becomes normal, you are a disabled person and somebody says, ‘my feelings are hurt by your disability’, they can turn around and say, ‘I need homeopathy for the remainder of my life to overcome you’.”

The story has since been shared on Twitter, with fellow disabled people describing the incident as “disgusting” and “mind-blowing”:

Indy100 has approached Airbnb for a comment.

