The gender pay gap Twitter bot is back for International Women's Day

Every year on March 8, businesses and companies flood social media with campaigns celebrating women and girls for International Women’s Day - but last year many were met with a harsh reality when a Twitter bot began calling those organisations for unequal pay.

Each time a UK-based organisation sent out a tweet celebrating women, a Twitter account called the Gender Pay Gap Bot would reply with data showing how fairly that business was paying their female employees.

After RyanAir tweeted recognising women within their company last year, the Gender Pay Gap Bot replied, “In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 68.6% lower than men's.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Over and over companies were outed for not giving equal pay to their female and male employees. The embarrassing moment even led some businesses to delete their original tweet in honor of International Women’s Day.

And this March 8 is no different as the bot is back in action, smashing the patriarchy and bringing to light how social media activism can be performative.

“A lot of these companies who will celebrate women and who will claim they are inspired by women on one day of the year, they are not backing up those words with any sort of tangible support,” Francesca Lawson, creator of the Gender Pay Gap Bot said.

Lawson, 28, knows firsthand that companies will go to whatever lengths to prove to the public they are treating their employees fairly.

As a copywriter, Lawson was asked to write social media posts for International Women’s Day, while working at a company with a 22 per cent median pay gap. She found it ironic and frustrating, that businesses, including the one she worked at, were not putting in the work to actually fight for equality.

“I made myself a bit unpopular by pushing back with questions like ‘why are we posting?’ What do we have to say on this issue? What have we actually done to improve women's lives?’ I didn't have much success pushing for accountability on the inside, but with the Gender Pay Gap Bot, I found a way to push for accountability on the outside instead,” Lawson says.

The idea for the Twitter account came to Lawson and her partner on the project, Ali Fensome, after seeing similar data-based Twitter bot accounts like Fesshole.

Fensome, 28, is a software consultant and contractor, so with his help, Lawson was able to bring her idea to reality.

Over a weekend in March 2021, the two got to work creating the Twitter account using the UK’s publicly available gender pay gap data as the foundation for their data.

Anytime a company or business tweets, the bot finds the tweet that automatically responds with the correlating data.

Lawson says they chose to use Twitter as their preferred platform because she knew it would help reach a larger audience outside of the usual social circles.

“We wanted to get as many eyes on this data as possible,” she says.

And that they did.

The gender pay gap bot Twitter account went from 2000 followers to over 200k and had over 150 million impressions in March alone.

With success behind them, Lawson and Fensome are launching their initiative again this year, only this time the automated tweets will include how companies’ pay gaps have changed, or not changed.

“This is useful to show which companies are genuinely working to get their pay gap down, and which companies are ignoring it or letting it get wider,” Lawson says.

“In the short term, I think the measure of success will be how companies approach IWD this year. Whether they stick with the same old inspirational quotes and staged photographs, whether they change their messaging to take responsibility for the inequalities in their organisation, or whether they tweet at all," Lawson says.

"We've got a record of which companies tweeted last year, so after IWD 2023 we'll compare it to who tweeted this year and see which companies, if any, have learned anything from being called out before."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



