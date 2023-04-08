LBC host Andrew Castle learns women are born as babies in embarrassing Nike debate

It’s remarkable what you can learn by tuning in to LBC every once in a while, and in the case of broadcaster and former tennis player Andrew Castle, he appeared to learn that babies aren’t born with breasts amid a discussion about a Nike advert featuring a trans woman.
In case you missed it – and honestly, you haven’t missed much if you have – a group of people on the internet are upset that actress and influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a trans woman, is wearing a woman’s bra in a paid partnership with Nike over on Instagram.
The accompanying caption on the post, shared earlier this week, reads: “Home for a moment and leaning into cozy workout wear life with Nike Women’s newest Zenvy leggings and Alate bra!
“They’re so comfortable and buttery soft, perfect for workouts and everyday wear.”
Just a trans woman living their life and feeling confident while doing so – something we absolutely love to see.
Yet, ridiculously, others have said they will boycott Nike over the decision, with Olympic medallist Sharron Davies branding the move “frustrating” and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner – who is, herself, trans – accusing the sportswear company of going “so woke”.
Yawn.
Though in amongst all of this, it’s a conversation between Castle and a trans woman on the former’s LBC show which has gone viral on social media today, as it highlighted the ridiculous knots you can tie yourself up in by taking issue with someone wearing a bra.
The caller, identified only as Kate from Leicester, said: “I have absolutely no idea [why some women are offended] because at the end of the day, there are hundreds of other Nike adverts with cis women in them. Could they not just not look at the one with the trans woman in it, and just look at the one with a cis woman in it?”
Attempting to present a “counter-argument” to the discussion, Castle replied: “This woman, for instance, wasn’t born with breasts.”
“Yes, but no women are born with breasts, are they? They’re born as babies,” Kate pointed out in response.
Letting out a sigh before bursting out laughing, Castle commented “I suppose that’s a bit of a gotcha”.
You could say that, Andrew, yes.
In fact, many people on Twitter sure saw it that way:
\u201c@LBC @AndrewCastle63 Great to watch Andrew learn that humans are born as babies \ud83e\udd23\u201d— LBC (@LBC) 1680858285
\u201c@LBC @AndrewCastle63 Watching Andrew learn that we are born as babies, is quite something.\u201d— LBC (@LBC) 1680858285
\u201c@LBC @AndrewCastle63 I love this song \u263a\ufe0f\u263a\ufe0f\u263a\ufe0f\u263a\ufe0f\u201d— LBC (@LBC) 1680858285
\u201c@LBC @AndrewCastle63 @AndrewCastle63: this woman wasn\u2019t born with breasts\nCaller: yes but no woman are born with breasts are they. They\u2019re born as babies\u2026\n\nGreat to see a caller \u2018win\u2019 with very reasonable arguments!\u201d— LBC (@LBC) 1680858285
\u201c@LBC @AndrewCastle63 "this woman wasn't born with breasts"\n\nGod I am dying \ud83d\udc80\u201d— LBC (@LBC) 1680858285
\u201c@LBC @AndrewCastle63 That was absolutely brilliant. No, we don't understand why they're offended, it sounds like something they need to be working out within themselves, because there's no valid reason FOR them to be offended.\u201d— LBC (@LBC) 1680858285
\u201c@LBC @Chican3ry @AndrewCastle63 Is he under the impression that babies are born with breasts? I'm trans, I'm on HRT, I have breasts.\u201d— LBC (@LBC) 1680858285
\u201c@LBC @AndrewCastle63 "And some women were offended!" some are when a lesbian is in an advert, or a brown person, or someone in a wheelchair. Should we pander to those bigots too? You going to whinge about having any other minority on TV?\u201d— LBC (@LBC) 1680858285
\u201c@LBC @AndrewCastle63 My cis mother is less than an A cup so is she not allowed to wear a bra? Are cis women who have had mastectomies not allowed to wear a Nike crop top? This is literally what the people are saying!\u201d— LBC (@LBC) 1680858285
\u201cWhat\u2019s even more deranged about this is the advertising campaign in question involved a trans woman posting on her own Instagram account. \n\nIt\u2019s literally Nike paying someone to wear their clothes in stories directed at their own followers.\u201d— Owen Jones (@Owen Jones) 1680875994
Ironically, amid a chat about a sportswear brand’s inclusive ad campaign, we’re surprised Castle couldn’t ‘work out’ what was wrong with his stance…
