LBC host Andrew Castle learns women are born as babies in embarrassing Nike debate

It’s remarkable what you can learn by tuning in to LBC every once in a while, and in the case of broadcaster and former tennis player Andrew Castle, he appeared to learn that babies aren’t born with breasts amid a discussion about a Nike advert featuring a trans woman.

In case you missed it – and honestly, you haven’t missed much if you have – a group of people on the internet are upset that actress and influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a trans woman, is wearing a woman’s bra in a paid partnership with Nike over on Instagram.

The accompanying caption on the post, shared earlier this week, reads: “Home for a moment and leaning into cozy workout wear life with Nike Women’s newest Zenvy leggings and Alate bra!

“They’re so comfortable and buttery soft, perfect for workouts and everyday wear.”

Just a trans woman living their life and feeling confident while doing so – something we absolutely love to see.

Yet, ridiculously, others have said they will boycott Nike over the decision, with Olympic medallist Sharron Davies branding the move “frustrating” and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner – who is, herself, trans – accusing the sportswear company of going “so woke”.

Yawn.

Though in amongst all of this, it’s a conversation between Castle and a trans woman on the former’s LBC show which has gone viral on social media today, as it highlighted the ridiculous knots you can tie yourself up in by taking issue with someone wearing a bra.

The caller, identified only as Kate from Leicester, said: “I have absolutely no idea [why some women are offended] because at the end of the day, there are hundreds of other Nike adverts with cis women in them. Could they not just not look at the one with the trans woman in it, and just look at the one with a cis woman in it?”

Attempting to present a “counter-argument” to the discussion, Castle replied: “This woman, for instance, wasn’t born with breasts.”

“Yes, but no women are born with breasts, are they? They’re born as babies,” Kate pointed out in response.

Letting out a sigh before bursting out laughing, Castle commented “I suppose that’s a bit of a gotcha”.

You could say that, Andrew, yes.

In fact, many people on Twitter sure saw it that way:

Ironically, amid a chat about a sportswear brand’s inclusive ad campaign, we’re surprised Castle couldn’t ‘work out’ what was wrong with his stance…

