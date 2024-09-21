Tinder’s term for ‘non-binary’ sparks memes as Twitter concludes it 'goes hard'

Dating apps have continued to improve their inclusivity in recent years, with Bumble announcing in July 2022 that non-binary users could make the first move and message first alongside women, and Tinder allowing individuals to display a range of sexual orientations on their profile in 2019.

Now, the latter app is trending on social media based on its new label for ‘non-binary’ – that is, per the LGBT+ charity Stonewall, “an umbrella term for people whose gender identity doesn’t sit comfortably with ‘man’ or ‘woman’".

Except, when a user sets their preferences for who they are “interested in” on the mobile app, they’re greeted with the options of “men”, “women”, “everyone” or “beyond binary”.

In a ‘frequently asked questions’ section of its help article on ‘gender and sexual orientation’, Tinder explains: “We use ‘beyond binary’ to inclusively represent those who don’t feel aligned with the traditional categories of ‘Man’ or ‘Woman’, including those who identify as Gender Fluid, GNC [gender non-conforming], Intersex, among others.

“This terminology respects the unique experiences of everyone on Tinder.”

To be clear:

genderfluid refers to “someone whose gender identity and/or expression varies over time”

gender non-conforming concerns a gender identity/expression which “expands beyond, actively resists, and/or does not conform to the current cultural or social expectations of gender, particularly in relation to male or female”

intersex describes “a person who may have the biological attributes of both sexes or whose biological attributes do not fit with societal assumptions about what constitutes male or female”.



And Twitter/X users have celebrated the terminology, with many sharing memes which encapsulate a sense of connecting with a higher power:

Others, meanwhile, have cracked jokes referencing the vegan brand Beyond Meat:

Tinder users can refine their preferences and select the “beyond binary” option (if they so please) via the cog icon on the profile page, or on the main swipe deck by tapping the slider icon in the top right.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.