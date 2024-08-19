Wedding season is in full swing, with many guests in a state of excitement-slash-panic as they scramble to book accommodation and scout out the all-important outfit.

Well now, Airbnb has teamed up with By Rotation for an exciting new collaboration to ease both of those stresses.

New research by the leading rental company found that a staggering 53 per cent of the UK struggles with the cost of attending a wedding. With 83 per cent attending at least one wedding this year, Airbnb has teamed up with the fashion rental app to take the pressure off and lower the overall cost.

The collaboration sees complimentary outfit rentals offered to Airbnb guests who stay in top wedding destinations, including the UK, Ireland, Spain, Italy, France, North America, Scotland, Greece, and the Caribbean.



Wedding guests can now browse the Airbnb Edit, a catalogue of fashion inspiration, along with a wishlist dedicated to some of Airbnb's top stays.

The research reveals the average wedding guest spends £661 per wedding, with some often leaving things to the last minute including wedding gifts (17 per cent) and outfits (10 per cent).

With summer wedding season here, guests have the opportunity of receiving £150 worth of By Rotation credit to rent the outfit, just by booking an Airbnb in one of the top wedding locations worldwide. They're also throwing in £100 worth of Airbnb credit for future bookings.

Amanda Cupples, General Manager for the UK & Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: "Watching loved ones tie the knot should be a cause for celebration, not worry. With our research showing that guest stress is snowballing, we want to try and ease that pressure.

"Partnering with By Rotation couldn’t have ‘married’ up more perfectly, as their fashion expertise enables wedding guests to hire their dream outfit in a more sustainable and cost-friendly way. This, combined with Airbnb’s range of unforgettable stays all over the globe, where you can have the place totally to yourself, helps make the wedding guest experience all the more easy, and affordable too."

Eshita Kabra-Davies, Founder and CEO at By Rotation, added: "Airbnb has revolutionised the way we travel, promoting a community-driven approach.

"The brand is a huge source of inspiration behind the online fashion marketplace we have created at By Rotation. Weddings are such joyous occasions, and attending them should be as stress-free as possible.

"We believe both our brands can help with that - combining the best of travel, and accessible fashion, for your wedding calendar."

Here's how to take part:

Book any Airbnb in one of the top 10 most common wedding guest locations around the world for a wedding you’re attending Visit www.airbnb.com/weddingwardrobes to apply for your free By Rotation rental & Airbnb coupon Find the perfect outfit by browsing Airbnb’s Edit on the By Rotation app and website - containing a range of trending designers and outfits

