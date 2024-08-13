A third of Brits admit they’re completely dependent on their horoscope

Some swear by it, while others dismiss it, but most of us know our zodiac sign and even occasionally check our horoscope to see what it forecasts for our future.

But just how seriously do we take it all?

It turns out Brits are actually heavily invested in all things astrology as new research from the tarot and astrology platform Tarotoo has revealed that over a third (37 per cent) admitted they would alter their plans if they felt their horoscope encouraged it, while another third (35 per cent) revealing they feel totally dependent on it.

Brits tend to be influenced by their horoscope according to these figures, with a net of 44.8 per cent agreeing that it influences them.

This has led to 36.5 per cent of people changing, or being open to changing their plans, after their horoscope reading.

However, this does not necessarily mean that they are dependent on their horoscope, with a net of 37.74 per cent of Brits disagreeing with the idea that they are dependent on their horoscope.

Despite the increasing obsession with horoscopes and star signs, exactly half of Brits claim to have never checked their horoscope reading.

In contrast, 8 per cent of the public claim to check theirs at least once a week, while 7 per cent look at theirs once a month.

Whether you believe in the power of your zodiac sign or not, 41 per cent of Brits insisted that their horoscope had accurately predicted a major life event - with over 1 in 10 revealing it had happened more than once.

When it comes to zodiac compatibility, over a tenth of Brits claim that they would most want to be in a romantic relationship with a lover who has a Leo star sign, with Gemini and Virgo (both with 9.2 per cent) also proving to be popular amongst relationship seekers.

Capricorns (6.4 per cent) and Aquarius (6.7 per cent) could struggle in their search for love though, with the two star signs proving to be the least popular amongst the public.

