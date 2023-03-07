An adult entertainer has called out the hypocrisy of men who refuse to date her because of her work.

Billie Beever, who claims to be in the top 0.6 per cent of OnlyFans creators, posted an impassioned TikTok on Monday in which she debates why men are happy to sleep with her but not take things further.

She begins her monologue by saying she has “just found out the reason why men can't date [her]”.

“You know, they say they're my friends, they respect me, they care for me so much, they say I’m like the ideal woman, they talk me up, they say I’m a great mother, I’m a great this, I’m the best and they really like me, they really like who I am – I’m a caring person, I wear my heart on my sleeve – nothing but good things,” the single mum explains.

“Then they say, ‘I can't be with you because of your history and your past’.”

She then shares her indignance at such logic, pointing out: “We all have a past and we all have a history, the only difference is I f**king filmed mine. Mine's on camera.”

She then asks: “Does that make me not dateable? Seriously, yes or no. I mean, I get it, but I don't get it.”

Billie has been working in the porn industry since she was 18, the Daily Mail reports, which presumably means there’s plenty of footage of her online, alongside her OnlyFans content.

In her TikTok, she then points out that plenty of guys are happy to have sex with her but don’t view her as girlfriend material.

She ends her tirade: “If you want to use [my] past, and like, not be able to give me an opportunity or whatever because my past is accessible for you and your mates to see, then that's a 'you problem', not a 'me problem'.”

Billie’s video racked up more than 23,500 views in one day as fellow TikTokers offered their take on her predicament.

One suggested that her past wasn’t so much her issue as the fact “those men can’t handle a strong independent woman”.

Another agreed, saying: “If anything they’re intimidated. I’d personally find it attractive to know that I know a side to this person that [no one] else gets to see…”

And a third said: “It’s not about a past it is about the future! I don’t live in the past! It’s all about the core values of the person and them being genuine.”

However, others argued that she’d set herself up for failure in the quest for love by opting for a career that would make many suitors feel uneasy.

One wrote: “Your [sic] a ride off (we assume they mean “write-off”) sorry hun. You chose to do that.”

The content creator condemned the way in which sex workers are made to feel 'disgusting and dirty' Billie Beever/Instagram

Billie responded to the latter comment and other critics in a follow-up video, saying: “I’m not bashing men – I get it, that they don’t want to date someone that’s had a past like me but I don’t understand it.

“I simply don’t understand it because I’ve probably had sex with the same or less [sic] amount of people that you have, the only difference is that I filmed it.”

“I understand that guys don’t want to be with someone that is accessible and that your friends can see, your mates can see – but that’s the only difference.

“It doesn’t mean that I’m more of a w***e, or I’m looser or have more STDs – it doesn’t mean that at all. In fact, sex workers actually get tested quite often.”

She continues: “It’s just quite funny that we get so stigmatised into thinking that we’re disgusting and we’re dirty and we’re filthy and we’ve had so many people in us when it’s quite frankly not the case at all – most of us are the complete opposite to that.

“And 99.9 per cent of [sex] workers get tested regularly if they’re making regular and consistent content with people.”

She then points out that she hadn’t made such videos for “a long time” and instead makes adult content “by herself”.

She adds: “I’m not saying [men] should leave my past and not worry about my past but stressed her past has made her who she is today and she doesn’t “really understand” why it affects some men so much.

“It’s like me saying, ‘Well you’ve slept with 200 women or 100 women, that’s disgusting,’ when I’ve slept with way less.”

She concluded: “You guys all have this assumption that we’re all filthy, grotty animals when it’s so far from that.”

