London coffee shop to give away TikTok famous Stanley cups

Coffee shop Blank Street has partnered with Stanley, the viral TikTok cup, to hand out free flasks to caffeine-seekers across the city.

For the blissfully unaware, the famed Stanley cup has been making waves online in recent months with a staggering 2.3 billion views under the hashtag alone. The platform has been flooded with reviews, unboxing videos and has almost become an emotional support accessory for avid TikTokers, influencers and celebrities across the globe.

To secure the iconic cup, all you need to do is tell your Blank Street Charlotte Street barista: "Quench my thirst."

You'll then be given your very own Stanley Quencher, perfect for keeping iced coffee temperature perfectly chilled for two whole days.

You must be quick, as there are only 50 available across Thursday and Friday (10-11th August) between 11am and 2pm.

On Thursday, Blank Street will have its first drop of 25 Stanley Quenchers, in the sell-out eucalyptus colour, available only at Blank Street’s Charlotte Street store. The next drop of 25 cups will be available at the same time, the same place on Friday – the rush for thirst-quenching is on.

Coffee fans will have another opportunity to secure their Stanley at a later date. All they need to do is keep their eyes peeled on the Blank Street socials for further details.

Caffeine addicts wondering what to fill in their newly-secured Stanley Quencher can find inspiration in Blank Street’s expertly crafted Cold Brew menu. With delights such as the traditional Cold Brew, clean-cut Cortado Cold Brew, and treacly, best-selling Shaken Brown Sugar Cold Brew - the curated menu of delicious iced creations is packed full of chocolate-y and caramel-y flavours from the coffee shop’s innovative Cold Brew Shot.

The menu has been taking London by storm already, with Blank Street seeing a whopping 11X increase in the number of Cold Brews ordered from May to August this year.

Ignacio Llado, UK MD at Blank Street said: "Keeping your iced coffee cold in the summer can be a bit of a mission, so we’ve partnered with the sell-out success that broke TikTok Stanley Cup to give away a limited number of free cups, and help fight the fight against melting iced beverages.

"At Blank Street we want to keep Londoners cool, caffeinated and chic, and what’s more on-brand than a eucalyptus Stanley Quencher - but you’ve got to be quick!"

