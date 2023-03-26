'Blue sky dating' is the first big relationship trend of 2023

The lighter and brighter days upon us are a welcome reminder that it's spring time - and much like the flowers this new season brings, our dating lives tend to bloom too.

According to research from dating app Badoo, the warmer weather and lighter days cause "blue sky dating," with the changing season having a positive impact on 74 per cent of single people.

Due to pressures of cuffing season, it's no surprise that over half of those surveyed said that autumn/winter is more challenging when it comes to dating.



That's compared with 42 per cent of people who say lighter evenings in spring make dating feel easier and 37 percent feel safer.

In contrast, dating is more difficult in the winter with 37 per cent of those surveyed shared that they don’t feel good about themselves at this time of the year.

Meanwhile in the springtime, a third feel happier in general, making for better chat, and two in five say they will put themselves out there more.

Over a third also say they’ll muster the confidence to initiate conversations or suggest dates, and another third are aiming to put less pressure on themselves or the outcome.

Now, dating and relationship coach Persia Lawson has shared some of her pearls of wisdoms on how to make the most of blue sky dating while we're currently in spring.

Lawson recommends to have a good ol' spring clean of your love life, saying: "Use this time to analyse your current romantic life. From there, take action accordingly."

One example she gave was to unfollow someone you were dating that has ghosted you to get them out of your head.

"Taking bold and decisive action frees up mental and emotional space to start investing more time and energy into dating dynamics that feel respectful and reciprocal."



Lawson also believes it's also a good time to "break the pattern of getting into relationships with people who play hot and cold with you."

"Write down what qualities and attributes you want to attract instead – and how you’d like a romantic relationship to feel. If the people you go on to date don’t display those qualities, then you know to walk away before you get too emotionally invested."

Remaining positive is a must according to Lawson, who noted how dating "can be a rollercoaster of an experience at the best of times."

"Remember that, if someone behaves badly, they’ve actually done you a favour because they have essentially disqualified themselves as a worthy (potential) partner and saved you time and energy," she said.

Finally, Lawson believes we should take in the energy that spring provides us.

"As the nights get shorter and the days longer, nature is quite literally bringing more light into our lives – which is hugely beneficial when it comes to romance, given that exposure to sunlight increases the brain’s release of the happy hormone, serotonin."

She added: "If that doesn’t give you a sense of hope and excitement, nothing will!

