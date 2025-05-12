Amouranth's husband complains about monthly income dropping from $2m to $1.2m

The husband of adult content creator and streamer Amouranth has stirred debate by bemoaning a drop in their monthly income – from an eye-watering $2 million to a 'mere' $1.2 million.

In a recent Kick stream, Nick Lee candidly detailed how finances had "fallen off" compared to the pre-2024 numbers when they were making $2 million a month off OnlyFans alone.

“We have a Kick contract, and we still do OnlyFans. She does, right?” he said. “The amount of money we make with both, with the exception of the last two months, has always been less than what OnlyFans alone used to make in 2022 and ’23.”

“Back then, OnlyFans often hit a monthly of $2 million. Currently, last month, we did over two [million], but this month and every other month under the Kick contract, Kick plus OnlyFans did about 1.2, 1.3. Sometimes 1.5," he continued. "Actually, kind of frequently, $1.5m. But you get what I'm saying? So, if we look at it, we made more money in 2022 and 2023 per month, than we did any of the months over the last two years."

Inevitably, people were left scratching their heads from the comments, with one writing: "'Only making 1.2 million a month now' is the most insane statement I’ve ever heard, all while sympathy farming as well."

Another quipped: "Only 1 million a month? Wow so broke."

A third added: "Is he crying because they’re not making 2 mill a month anymore? Or am I missing something else?"

