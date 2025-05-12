GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 2 and screenshots 'reveal' playable minigames

Rockstar Games has released trailer 2 for GTA 6 and online sleuths are busy spotting loads of hidden details that could reveal key information about the game.

The studio also released 70 new screenshots and fresh artwork from the game which are all being meticulously scrutinised too.

It comes after Rockstar Games announced on May 2 the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date 26 May 2026.

For all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 GTA 6 live blog below.

Former GTA 6 dev reveals development timeline A former GTA 6 developer has revealed the game has not been in development at Rockstar for as long some may think. David O'Reilly, a former Rockstar North environment artist, posted a video on YouTube as Game World Art reacting to trailer 2 and screenshots for GTA 6. In the video, he said: "I worked on GTA 6 from 2018 until 2023. Went onto it after we wrapped up on RDR2. It's fascinating having a look at all this stuff." The game may have been in pre-production for longer than that but it seems GTA 6 was not in active development until Red Dead Redemption 2 was released.

'GTA 6 could open up a whole new can of worms' with how violence and sex are handled ​​Grand Theft Auto​ games have courted controversy in the past because of their content and what they allow players to do. A published ​Metro​ reader letter​ said this could once again be the case with ​GTA 6​, particularly because of how realistic the game looks and how it may handle the themes of violence and sex. Lumpy wrote: "I'm not taking a stance on it, at least until I see how they handle it, but if you can just let rip with a heavy machinegun, or whatever, into a crowd, that's going to be pretty disturbing if it all looks and plays out realistically. "GTA 6 could open up a whole new can of worms and that's before we find out how it handles sex. There's a sort of sex scene in the second trailer but if Rockstar try [sic] anything more than that I can just imagine how the usual suspects are going to react. "The better the graphics get the harder these questions are to answer with a 'it's not real'."

Trailer 2 and screenshots 'reveal' playable minigames from GTA6 A Redditor has posted an image in the GTA 6 Subreddit of "possible" minigames that could feature in GTA 6 based on trailer 2 and the screenshots Rockstar has shared. The image shows 13 different potential activities, which are pool / billiards, fishing, tennis, basketball, scuba diving, mini golf, kayaking, beach football, hunting, dirt bike racing, cage fighting, strip club and dancing. BlackChamber007 added: "These are by far not every minigame that will be in the game, and some are speculation based on the screenshot itself, or rumours I've read / heard; but it will be interesting to see the full list of mini-games once the game releases. Hopefully bowling, darts, archery, full course golf, arcade games, air hockey and any other fan-favourite minigames will be included; as well as the ones on the list I have compiled here." And others have been sharing their thoughts. cooper-howard-1 said: "I hope you can play 🎱 pool." Abvk0 said: "There is racing and also dice in the leaks so it's not farfetched to say poker and gambling in general is in the game as well. What I personally want is those badminton tournaments like in the 3D era and vigilante missions." Rex_Digsdale said: "I really hope there's surfing. As real as possible. Paddling and whatnot." Specific playable minigames have not yet been confirmed by Rockstar.

Lighting detail discovered from GTA6 Another incredible level of detail in trailer 2 has been posted by Redditor simysingh20 in the GTA 6 Subreddit. The user posted a screenshot from the trailer of when Lucia gets home and embraces Jason where two PlayStation controllers can be seen on the table. simysingh20 spotted the light of one of them is distorted through a beer bottle. And others have been commenting with their thoughts. OnlyA5Wagyu said: "I'm afraid this game is gonna have hundreds of intricate details like this that most players won't pay enough attention to. This stuff is amazing." Dinglehouser said: "It also looks like they're both on despite him being alone and asleep." PsychologicalPea9759 said: "PlayStation should release a limited edition controller that looks just like this."

GTA Online update Rockstar has shared a new update about GTA Online. A social media post said: "As an elite fixer, you'll do whatever it takes to help a celebrity like Dr Dre. "Track down Dre's stolen phone full of unreleased tracks and exact revenge in The Data Leaks for 2x GTA$ and RP. Plus bonuses on Security Contracts and more."

'100 per cent convinced this is gameplay footage' from GTA6 Redditor No-Adhesiveness412 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit they are "100 per cent convinced" the scene of what seems to be Lucia blowing up vehicles is gameplay footage. The scene seems to show Lucia over-the-shoulder shooting weapons at vehicles which then explode. No-Adhesiveness412 said: "This looks like one of those 'shoot them while I drive' mission sequences, the way the camera is positioned, just without a hud. And it has been confirmed by Rockstar themselves that the trailer did in fact contain gameplay." Others have been sharing their thoughts. Peach-66 said: "Also when you jump from vehicle to vehicle is probably part of the gameplay." Neither-Penalty-1251 said: "Tt really makes me wonder about the rest of the game, like the shootouts, the gunplay, fist fights - I really want a gameplay trailer." Shadow_Clarke said: "This is easily the best video game explosion ever made like look at this f****** s***, the shockwave, lighting and the riot vehicle not giving a single f***. Five star chases are going to be nuts in this game man."

Potential gameplay feature stokes fans from GTA6 Redditors seem to be very much looking forward to the idea of driving vehicles over drawbridges in GTA 6. A screenshot Rockstar shared of one of the characters, Raul Bautista, shows a drawbridge pulling up in the background behind him. Redditor heartalot spotted this and posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Can't wait to pull stunts while the drawbridge is going up like in Watch Dogs." With the post getting 2.7k upvotes at the time of writing, it seems others are very much looking forward to doing the same.

Upgraded hair physics from GTA6 Tech experts and Redditors have been left amazed by the upgraded hair physics in GTA 6. Will Judd, deputy editor at Digital Foundry, wrote an article analysing the technical accomplishments of trailer 2 and said: "A monumental quality leap here is evident in GTA 6, with higher-fidelity characters and particularly more dynamic hair rendering. "1:11 into the trailer is a great example, where Lucia rolls on the bed and her hair whips around realistically; there's another twirl 25 seconds later that also looks great. "This suggests a strand-based hair system is in play rather than a more traditional card-based system and allows for a much greater diversity of hair types to look natural, especially curlier styles, in motion." This was also picked up on Reddit. In the GTA 6 Subreddit, RodneyMac12 said: "I didn't think it could get any better than trailer 1 but I am amazed yet again by the fidelity and physics of the hair. Lucia's hair properly blows in the wind now, bounces accordingly and goes upside down when she does. Shorter styles have movement and different textures have different physics applied very realistically. There are even more hairstyles seen in this trailer / screenshots. Very excited for online when it comes eventually." And others have been sharing their thoughts too. Shenrak said: "Feels like a straight up movie gotta admit." Mister_Frowdo said: "What I'm really curious about with the hair physics is how it will react to water and rain. I mean, if you look at these individual hair physics and how realistic they look, I just know that Rockstar's going to do something special with the reaction to water as well." PapaYoppa said: "Best hair physics I've seen in a game."

Does Jason have Michael's boat from GTA 5? There's a viral theory that Jason has Michael's stolen boat from GTA 5. In one GTA 5 mission, Michael's boat gets stolen and he never manages to get it back. What appears to be the same boat appears in one of the opening scenes in trailer 2, near Jason's house. It's sparked a viral fan theory that Jason may have stolen, or come into possession, of the stolen boat. Ned Luke, who plays Michael in GTA 5, replied to the theory on social media and said: "I'm coming Jason... For my boat." It comes after he posted a video on social media 11 years after the release of GTA 5 that he "finally got [his] boat back" and this clip itself went viral.

New Mapping Project details revealed from GTA6 A Redditor has shared the change log for the latest speculated GTA 6 map from the Mapping Project. The project is an online community that's piecing together what the in-game map is likely to look like based on co-ordinates from the trailer, leaks and widespread speculation. Updates have been added following Rockstar Games releasing trailer 2 and loads of new screenshots. This will continue to be updated as more information becomes known. The major points from the latest change log said: "Added the speculative location for Watson Bay to the map (needs more triangulation data). "Pencilled in the speculative shape / layout of the Key islands and causeways from the opening scenes of trailer 2 and screenshots (needs more triangulation for scale). "Added Jason's House to the Keys as a safehouse marker and all the houses surrounding it from the intro of trailer 2. "Made Lake Leonida slightly smaller and tweaked the position of Ambrosia based on new speculative analysis. Added Leonida State and the speculative Gloriana State to the map based on new analysis data. "Added the speculative location for Mount Kalaga up in the north." The names of other specific buildings and areas, along with speculative information, have been updated and included too.

Trailer 2 reveals Switch 2 and 60fps verdicts say tech experts Tech experts have said trailer 2 may have key information as to whether or not the Switch 2 would be capable of running GTA 6 Rockstar Games & Nintendo Tech experts at Digital Foundry have said trailer 2 for GTA 6 has given strong indications about any possibility of the game eventually releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 and if the game will run at 60fps. Will Judd, deputy editor, wrote: "You could certainly imagine a world where Rockstar adds in a 60fps mode that still runs at 30fps during cutscenes to keep fidelity high but it's hard to imagine a 60fps mode that also includes the RTGI (ray traced global illumination) and RT (ray traced) reflections that lends the game world its realistic look. "At that point, the game world would look so dramatically different - and require so much additional work to recreate the lighting and reflections using rasterised techniques - that it scarcely seems believable. "It also likely means that the game is 'too big' for Switch 2, at least based on what we know about the T239 chip the Nintendo handheld is based around." Rockstar has confirmed the game will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only at launch on May 26 2026. Nintendo Switch 2 and PC have not been mentioned.

'Possible gameplay screenshot' from GTA6 Redditor sasukeamongus has reposted an official screenshot of someone kayaking on Mount Kalaga in the GTA 6 Subreddit. The user said: "I genuinely believe this is a gameplay screenshot taken from a third person perspective with the hud turned off." And others have been sharing their thoughts. xEpic said: "If Rockstar thinks I'm dumb enough to buy a PS5 to play this game. They're absolutely right." xShawnMendesx said: "This game is gonna be so phenomenal." idiotsandwich2000 said: "That 'flood gauge' is probably included in the shot for a reason. Would we be cool if water levels change."

Ten major moments in history since GTA 5 released A new Grand Theft Auto game is always a major milestone when it releases Rockstar Games It's been 12 years since GTA 5 released and with GTA 6's release date being confirmed, along with trailer 2 and new screenshots being released, we've taken a look at 10 historical moments since the last Grand Theft Auto game released. Read the full story here.

Raccoon rummaging through rubbish from GTA6 Trailer 2 dissection continues and Redditor alt_zancudo spotted a racoon rummaging through rubbish during one of the opening scene and social media users have been reacting to the find. Illustrious_Rich_868 said: "If I catch them at night and shine a torch at them and they stand there dead still with their arms out... Stunned. This may be, the single greatest game ever created." Desperate_Fan_304 said: "GTA 6 will represent a revolutionary leap in Rockstar history." MarzipanExpensive475 said: "Here we go again."

Trailer 2 'smart move' from Rockstar says former developer Obbe Vermeij thinks Rockstar Games releasing trailer 2 so soon after announcing the game was delayed was a "smart move". Vermeij spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and IV before leaving in 2009. Replying to a follower on X / Twitter, he said: "I think it's a smart move. Make people forget about the delay and focus on the game again." In a separate reply, Vermeij warned a gameplay trailer may "not [release] for a while" as he thinks "they want to fix all the glitches with animations, weapon changes, getting in and out of car first".

GTA 6 v GTA 5: Five things that prove how different life was in 2013 Life in 2013 when GTA 5 released is very different to how it is now Screenshots from Rockstar Games Although there's still more than a year to go until the most highly-anticipated game of all time releases, life is already incredibly different to how it was 12 years ago when GTA 5 released. GTA 5 first released on PS3 and Xbox 360 on September 17 2013 and has since been re-released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Perhaps I'm showing my age a bit here but I can remember so clearly an 18-year-old me (I'm 30 now 😅) having just moved to Nottingham to start my university degree, gaining full independence for the first time - and buying GTA 5 days after it came out on Xbox 360. I remember rushing back to my uni halls after buying it and booting it up for the first time on the console that sat underneath my 17 inch TV on my desk, impatient to start what would be the first of several playthroughs since. When GTA Online went live two weeks after launch, countless hours and endless nights were spent playing with mates and just generally mucking about in Los Santos. Life was very different then, not just for me - check out five things that prove it with the full story here.

GTA 6 speculated map updated by Mapping Project community GTA 6 Mapping Project, an online community that's piecing together what the in-game map is likely to look like based on co-ordinates from the trailer, leaks and widespread speculation, has shared an update. Updates have been added following Rockstar Games releasing trailer 2 and loads of new screenshots. This will continue to be updated as more information becomes known.

Reaction to trailer 2 being captured in-game from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Rockstar confirming trailer 2 was captured in-game on a base PS5. Pajca said: "Not being able to tell the gameplay and cutscenes apart is actually insane. I'm so hyped." SplitImage__ said: "Why do people continue to doubt them?" Bahamut1988 said: "The part where Jason walks into the house is definitely a cutscene to gameplay transition." DlanShfta said: "What makes me even more excited is that they have a whole year to improve the quality even more 😭🔥" DANI69696696666 said: "Game looks so crazy that they sneaked some gameplay in the trailer and I didn't even notice. 💀🔥💀🔥"

Trailer 2 sets astonishing new record Rockstar Games revealed to The Hollywood Reporter trailer 2 was viewed more than 475 million times across all platforms. According to the studio, that makes it the biggest video launch in history of any media, eclipsing the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer that amassed 365 million views. At the time of writing, trailer 2 is about to hit the 84 million mark on YouTube alone.

Trailer 2 captured entirely on base PS5 Rockstar Games confirmed trailer 2 "was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes". Gamers have been left in disbelief the trailer was captured on a base PS5.

Elsewhere from indy100, fans have been reacting to trailer 2 releasing and an expert has revealed the real reason why GTA 6 was delayed.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.