Wife shares 5-minute coffee hack which 'saved her marriage'

A relationship expert claimed a simple five-minute coffee hack saved her marriage after debating divorce four years ago.

"My husband and I do this every single day now because it feels so good and we instantly feel more connected," Aston Simmonds wrote in Kidspot.

"I promise if you check in for just five minutes a day, every other area of your life will benefit too."

In the piece, the relationship expert and life coach says she sits down with her husband every morning for a brief catch-up over coffee.

She reflected back on the time the pair were considering divorce as chats were often dominated by life errands, chores, and "who was doing the most or not enough".

"In between working, dinner, baths and cleaning the house, it felt like there was no time for us to talk and share what was on our minds,” she recalled.

Now, the pair make time to communicate using the simple hack.

They start by sharing how they feel about themselves in the relationship, before reflecting on the positive elements to "appreciate and celebrate each other before correcting".

"It not only saved our marriage but completely transformed our relationship," she continued. "Why? Because this hack is more than just a caffeine fix; it’s a relationship hack that keeps us connected, even in the midst of life’s chaos."

"I truly believe the difference between a successful relationship and a failing relationship is that they check in with each other regularly, NOT just when they’ve had enough and are ready to check out," she wrote.

