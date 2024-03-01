Skincare expert weighs in on new Collagen Banking trend

Collagen has been widely discussed within skincare and wellness lately, and people seek to incorporate the ingredient into their routine.

One of the latest trends revolves around collagen banking which has seen searches rise staggering 950 per cent over the last year, while ‘what is collagen banking’ has risen by 200 per cent in the last three months, according to Absolute Collagen.

Dr Dave Reilly, Head Scientist at Absolute Collagen has taken to TikTok to explain the trend for those who want to know more about the trend and how to implement it into your routine.

"Ageing is inevitable. And by the age of 25, you start to lose between 1 to 1.5 per cent of collagen levels per year," Dr Reilly said.



"Collagen loss means the skin loses its elasticity. This is why you will often begin to see subtle signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles around this time of your life, as your skin is less able to replenish the levels of collagen you once had.

@absolutecollagen Collagen banking ~ what is it and everything you need to know. 🤔✨🧴 You may of heard the phrase 'collagen banking' floating around, and we want to give you all the expert advice on what it is and what you really need to be doing in order to preserve and boost your collagen. If you have any more questions, pop them in the comments below.👇 #collagenbanking #whatiscollagenbanking #collagendrink #liquidcollagen #whatiscollagen #collagenexpert #doctorskincare

“The solution to these changes is where collagen banking comes in," he added, so what is collagen banking?

"It is a simple concept that essentially encourages people to start investing in their production of collagen as early as possible. It’s the idea that you are building up, boosting and depositing collagen in your body – hence the term banking – to store it up in advance of the ageing process.”

When it comes to how you can fight the early signs of ageing, Dr Dave Reilly shared some advice.

“We know that there are multiple ways to fight these signs of ageing, firstly wear SPF daily. Opt for a SPF30 that offers protection against both UVA and UVB rays," he said.

"Secondly, try to minimise the amount of sugar in your diet as this can also speed up the effects of ageing.

“Then lastly, try to increase your levels of collagen and vitamin C, through collagen banking. This can be done through a healthy diet, by eating foods rich in vitamin C and amino acids such as citrus fruits, berries, fish and leafy greens.

“However, I would also suggest considering collagen supplements that contain vitamin C to give you that added boost. By adding a liquid collagen supplement that contains vitamin C into your routine you can further increase collagen production, supporting healthier-looking, brighter and firmer skin.”

For more information on collagen and to shop liquid collagen supplements, visit the Absolute Collagen website.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.