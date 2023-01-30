Here's how much commuting time we save when working from home

Millions of people have been working from home more often since the start of the pandemic, but have you ever considered how much time they've been saving while not commuting?

New research from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) has found that working remotely can save employees up to an average of 72 minutes a day around the world.

The research, published on The World Economic Forum, shows that workers in the US saved on average 55 minutes.

That figure is comparatively low, with workers in China saving 102 per day by being at home and 99 minutes in India.

According to the NBER, people who worked from home saved on average two hours per week in both 2021 and 2022. However, that is expected to fall to one hour per week following the pandemic.

How do people typically spend that time? Well, according to the findings, 40 per cent of it was spent working either on a primary or secondary job.

It also showed that 34 per cent of the time was spent on leisure and 11 per cent was spent on caregiving.

It’s the latest research regarding working from home to be released, with findings in 2022 showing that nearly a third of employees who work from home say there are no disadvantages to doing so.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that last year 41 per cent of businesses said they were allowing staff to work from home permanently, at least part of the time, because it increases productivity.

