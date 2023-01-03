One in five millennials would be open to tying the knot permanently with a tattoo ring, more so than any other generation.

That’s according to a new poll of 500 Gen Z, 500 millennials, 500 Gen X and 500 baby boomers in serious relationships, engaged or married, where the majority (66 per cent) of all respondents said they would be interested in giving or receiving an engagement ring that doesn’t feature a diamond.

The survey showed that younger generations are most open to alternate rings — 74 per cent of both Gen Z and millennials are open to it, while only half of baby boomers agree.

In addition to tattoos (15 per cent), metal (40 per cent), emeralds (37 per cent), and sapphires (36 per cent) topped the list of alternate engagement ring focal pieces.

Nearly three in five (59 per cent) respondents would like to be part of choosing the ring from the get-go, with millennials being the most likely generation to do so (71 per cent).

Regardless, respondents looked on average at eight different rings before choosing the right one, with 18 per cent looking at more than 10 rings before finding the final token of love.



Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Minted, the survey also explored how couples are planning their engagements throughout the year and during the holiday season.

For more than half of the respondents (52 per cent), the most important parts of the proposal are the personal touches and thoughtfulness.

Two in five (41 per cent ) place a higher value on what is said during the proposal, and only 25 per cent of respondents think the ring is the most important part.

Traditions like getting down on one knee (51 per cent) and asking their partner’s parents for permission (34 per cent) are still important to respondents no matter their age.

If given the choice, respondents overwhelmingly prefer to be surprised by the proposal, rather than know it’s coming (56 per cent vs 13 per cent).

Respondents also prefer a more intimate setting, with 49 per cent preferring to get engaged in private rather than in public (17 per cent).

“Thought does count when it comes to the perfect proposal. Whether you’re following traditions of the past or forging new ones, marking the moment with thoughtful touches your partner appreciates will make for the best memories. Keepsakes and personalized save the dates can make sure the magic always shines through!” said a Minted spokesperson.

Two in five (21 per cent) waited less than 15 minutes before telling the first person about their engagement, while 37 per cent waited more than an hour before sharing the news.

And it seems most people think twice before immediately posting the ring on Instagram. One in four (24 per cent) believe their friends would be offended if they first found out about their engagement through social media.



SWNS

While the specific timing of “engagement season” may be up for debate, the survey asked respondents’ thoughts on getting engaged during the holiday season and found that 52 per cent would want to get engaged during the holidays.

The reason being respondents feel inspired by the romance of the holiday season (54 per cent), want the opportunity to make the holiday extra special (49 per cent) and enjoy that friends and family are already together (45 per cent).

Those respondents would prefer to specifically get engaged on Christmas Day (46 per cent) or New Year’s Eve (46 per cent).

There are few bigger milestones than marriage. It seems natural to want to start that chapter of life during the holiday season, while surrounded by friends and family,” said a Minted spokesperson.

“A holiday proposal or engagement announcement is sure to spread joy, and the photos from these moments are sure to keep everyone in the festive spirit for months to come.”

Credit: Livy Beaner, SWNS

