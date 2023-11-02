62 per cent of Gen Z-ers feel unsafe on a night out, study shows

When it comes to nights out, we all want to enjoy ourselves - however, half (50 per cent) of partygoers do not feel safe according to new research.

The Zoomer generation is the worst affected, with 62 per cent of Gen Z (18-24 year-olds) emerging feeling somewhat unsafe on a night out.

Following this shocking new research, Desperados announced last week the Doorperson Diploma, a new training offering in partnership with global training organisation, the Good Night Out Campaign, bolstering its existing training programmes with a first-of-its-kind course.

While security staff and their crucial role of ‘party protectors’ are the key to combat this, 48 per cent of partygoers say they find them intimidating.

In fact, almost 1 in 5 would not approach them with an issue due to the ‘body language’ they display.

Desperados is determined to change these problematic and negative perceptions through education.

In partnership with the Good Night Out Campaign, the Doorperson Diploma was developed with additional consultancy from nightlife industry experts, sociologist Dr Phie van Rompu, from the University of Amsterdam, and legendary Berlin door person, Smiley Baldwin.

This new module aims to upskill and champion security staff in line with the current nightlife landscape, whilst advancing the softer skills required in the role.

This is expected to help to reassure the 59 per cent of party-goers who said they’d feel safer on a night out knowing that security staff underwent more in-depth training.

The Doorperson Diploma is part of Desperados’ wider partnership with Good Night Out, supporting them to expand and offer more virtual training and accreditation across several European markets.

It is also the first of a whole programme of initiatives under the new F.R.E.E platform, marking its larger commitment to fostering respect, equity, and empowerment on the dancefloor, so that everyone feels safe to be themselves in the party space.

Venues across the Netherlands and the UK are already getting accredited by Desperados and more venues across key European markets to undergo the training as a result of this collaboration.

This is just the start of its journey towards safer, more inclusive dancefloors for all.

Phie van Rompu, a sociologist from the University of Amsterdam, commented: “My four-year research on security guards demonstrates how much of the night-time economy work comes down to tacit knowledge related to interactional dynamics.

"It is one of the most difficult jobs that we should champion! I am thrilled that Desperados and Good Night Out reached out and included insights from my research on social control techniques in the Doorperson Diploma.

"The new training course enriches the tacit toolkit of security personnel by applying different learning forms and exercises that tap into more implicit, but pivotal, bodily techniques, crafting them into (even) more approachable and proactive protectors.

“Practising awareness, bodily gestures and de-escalation techniques in real-life situations, can help remove the barriers between security staff and party-goers and therefore, create a safer environment.”

,It’s great to see a brand like Desperados shining a light on door staff in this way," Smiley Baldwin, legendary Berlin door person said.

"We can absolutely celebrate the great work door staff are already doing, while also encouraging them to learn and evolve in their roles.

"I’m really excited to be a part of this, and excited to help create a more positive nightlife culture and a safer future for partygoers in Europe and the world over.”

Rutger van der Stegen, Head of Global Desperados at Desperados noted: “We pride ourselves on championing playful experimentation and having fun responsibly.

"As feeling safe is vital for this, we are pleased to support the education needed to create safer nightlife spaces, The Doorperson Diploma has been designed to complement the existing training given to door staff across Europe.

"They play such an important role in allowing everyone to feel safe while getting into the party spirit, and we feel strongly that the honing of these softer skills will have a profound and positive impact on the relationship between security staff and partygoers as this training is rolled out more widely."

He added: “This is only the start of what we hope to achieve through F.R.E.E, as we aim to address the many issues that contribute to people feeling unsafe and unwelcome on a night out and inspire positive change across dancefloors around Europe.”

Bryony Beynon, founder of Good Night Out Campaign commented: “The doorperson does one of the toughest jobs in nightlife.

"We salute them and are looking forward to training folks across the UK and Europe on the core skills needed to create safety and offer support when things aren’t right on a night out.

“We’re really happy to be building our capacity to do more of what we do, supported by Desperados.

She added: "We’ve been delivering training, education and advocacy for safer nightlife spaces for ten years, as an independent non-profit organization.

"This is already shaping up to be a transformational partnership and Desperados is helping us take things to the next level, when the industry, and all nightlife lovers, need it most.”

The Doorperson Diploma will be found in venues across Europe from November. To find out more, and understand how you can make a difference on the dancefloor, visit the Good Night Out Campaign.

There are also tips and more information available on how to be an active bystander.

